Forgery haven: ODPP lists 19 anti-corruption cases this week and 11 are about fake certificates!

The full scale of Kenyans using fake papers to get jobs has come to the fore as the bulk of anti-corruption cases listed this week are about forged certificates.

Cases of Kenyans using forged academic papers to secure employment are rampant but the scale is scary.

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Kenyan authorities continue to arrest suspects who are found to have faked their way into jobs, some of them high-ranking offices in government, a major slap in the face for the country’s education sector and job market.

To illustrate just how rampant this is, the number of anti-corruption cases listed for prosecution this week is a classic example.

On Monday, October 26, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) released a list of 19 anti-corruption cases set to be heard between October 26 and 30 and 11 of them are about forged academic certificates.

Listed Cases of forged academic certificates

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The first case listed and which is scheduled for mention and filing of submissions on Tuesday, October 27 is that involving the Republic vs George Karichu Wainaina, who is being charged for using a forged academic certificate to secure employment at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

On Wednesday, October 28, Marcel Chepkirui Bore will be in the dock for the mention and filing of submissions on a matter where he is being accused of using a forced certificate to secure a job as a Constituency Office Clerk at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The following day, Kelly Gichuri Muiruri will learn his fate over his case of using fake papers to get a job as a driver at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

On Monday, Stephen Wanjohi Gichia was in court for the mention of his case to confirm compliance in payment as per the plea bargain agreement in relation to his case of forgery of an academic document against an employee of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

Many ex-Nairobi Water employees charged

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Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Moses Muiruri Gitau, will be in the dock for the defence hearing of his case regarding the use of a forged academic certificate to secure a job at the very Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited the same day that another ex-employee of the firm Edwin Amakola Munyeti will be in court for using fake papers to be employed as a Marketing Assistant at the company.

Another matter of compliance in a plea bargain agreement was heard on Monday involving Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkowny over the use of fake certificates to be employed as a Revenue Collection Assistant, Technician and Marketing Assistant, still at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

On Friday, October 30, Malcom Okello Musa will be in court to confirm filing of submissions over his case of using faked certificates to get a job as a driver in the office of the Auditor General.