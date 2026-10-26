Mammito, Ayrosh, Lil Maina Headline 10th Kikuyu Love Session Ngong Racecourse Waterfront in Nairobi
Vernacular music lovers and fans of contemporary Kenyan culture gathered at Ngong Racecourse Waterfront in Nairobi for the 10th edition of Kikuyu Love Session.
The electrifying event was themed "Slightly Scandalous Edition", which blended heritage, self-expression and community under one roof.
The evening featured performances from Lil Maina, Ayrosh, Chris Kaiga, Mūringī & Friends and AFRIMA Award winners Hornsphere.
Evergreen comedian Mammito hosted the proceedings and guided guests through a night built around music, storytelling, and cultural celebration.
Manyatta Cider joins as event partner
Manyatta Cider partnered with the event, aligning the collaboration with its "Taste Like Home" branding, built around themes of familiarity, shared experience and connection.
Speaking on the partnership, Manyatta Cider Brand Manager Catherine Wahu said the brand values the role culture plays in bringing people together.
"Culture has a special way of bringing people together, creating a sense of belonging and reminding us of the things we share," Wahu said, adding that the partnership reflects the brand's broader commitment to celebrating Kenyan cultural experiences.
Night built around spontaneity and connection
True to its "Slightly Scandalous" theme, the event encouraged attendees to embrace spontaneity, meet new people and immerse themselves in the richness of vernacular music and culture.
From the lineup of performers to the moments shared among guests throughout the evening, the event captured how cultural platforms can honour tradition while staying relevant to a contemporary audience.
The show, offering a space where heritage and modern social experiences could meet comfortably side by side.
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