Blow to MPs? Court stops personal branding of publicly-funded projects
Politicians look to have received a setback following a court ruling that barred personal branding of projects funded by taxpayers.
Kenya is awash with projects bearing names of politicians from the ward level, constituency and county.
Every time a project is completed, be it a boda boda shade, bridge, road, school or hospital, a leader ensures his or her name is written in bold before stating how it was funded.
However, that could be a thing of the past following a court ruling in Kajiado on Tuesday.
No more personal branding on public projects
According to Capital, the High Court in Kajiado ruled that personal branding of publicly-funded projects violates Kenya’s constitutional principles on the use of public resources following a case challenging the use of public infrastructure for political self-promotion.
This follows a petition filed by one Shadrack Wambui through Sheria Mtaani against Kajiado North MP Onesmus Nguro Ngogoyo, challenging the use of the politician’s name, image and political slogans on publicly funded projects within the constituency.
His argument is that roads, schools and dispensaries had been turned into personal political billboards, undermining accountability and the constitutional principles governing the management of public resources.
Wambui also questioned why the MP was getting credit for some projects within Kajiado North that were started even before he assumed office.
Kajiado North sets precedent on self-promotion
While ordering the removal of the MP’s name from projects funded by taxpayers within the constituency, the court stated that personal branding of publicly-financed projects violates constitutional principles on the use and management of public funds.
The court, however, found that Wambui did not establish if the MP personally, or through his agents, or servants authorised the placement of signages bearing the legislator’s name.
“I am not satisfied that the petitioner has discharged the burden of proof that he, whether by himself or through his agents or servants, allowed the signage to be put on taxpayer-funded projects,” said the court.
While it is a matter touching on Kajiado North, the court ruling is likely to set a precedent on many other such moves by politicians in the country following concerns over the leaders’ use of taxpayers’ funds for self-promotion.
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