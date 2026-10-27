Ferdinand Waititu and Wife Beg Court For Lenient Sentence Over Ksh588M Corruption Scandal

Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused have pleaded for leniency as the court prepares to determine their punishment in the KSh588 million graft case.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused have made an emotional plea before the court, begging for a lighter penalty following their high-profile conviction over the infamous Ksh588 million county road tender graft scandal.

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Appearing before Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa during mitigation proceedings, the disgraced former county chief expressed deep remorse for his actions and passionately petitioned the bench to exercise discretion and leniency when handing down the final sentences.

"I apologise for whatever wrong I did. I am a first offender together with my wife, so when sentencing, please consider that," Waititu submitted directly to the court.

Waititu Defends Family Businesses and Clears Wife of Direct Involvement

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

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In a desperate bid to shield his family from severe custodial sentences, Waititu attempted to draw a clear line between his official duties as governor and his family's private commercial enterprises.

The former governor highlighted that businesses tied to the legal battle, such as Saika Enterprises, were already fully operational long before he assumed public office as the county boss of Kiambu.

Addressing the allegations surrounding his wife, Susan Wangare, Waititu insisted that she held no operational role or decision-making power in the day-to-day management of Delta Hotel, asserting that the establishment operated under its own independent directorship.

Defence Highlights Peripheral Roles and Sacrificial Spouses

Legal counsel representing the convicts heavily emphasised the limited and non-executive involvement of the wives implicated in the multi-million-shilling procurement scheme.

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The defence team argued forcefully that their female clients were essentially silent partners caught in legal crosshairs purely due to their marital ties rather than active criminal participation.

Wangare’s legal representatives informed the court that she was never a signatory to the company's financial accounts and derived no direct financial gain from the disputed county funds.

Similar arguments were presented on behalf of the fifth accused person, who was portrayed as an entirely silent partner with zero administrative influence over daily business transactions.

Child Welfare and Family Hardships Brought to the Dock

Beyond legal arguments, the defence appealed to humanitarian considerations, painting a grim picture of the devastating socio-economic impact harsh custodial sentences would impose on innocent young dependents.

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Citing the distressing predicament of co-accused individuals, the defence highlighted the case of Beth, a mother currently carrying the sole burden of providing for her minor children while her spouse remains incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The lawyers urged Magistrate Barasa to avoid imposing simultaneous custodial sentences on both parents, warning that jailing both caretakers would inflict irreversible psychological and financial trauma on young children.

The defence further petitioned the trial court to deduct the substantial periods the defendants have already spent behind bars from any custodial terms handed down. Counsel reminded the bench that Waititu has endured over twelve months of incarceration, while another co-accused person has spent nearly two full years in state custody awaiting the conclusion of the lengthy legal battle.

Testimony Enterprises Limited director Charles Chege similarly made a heart-wrenching plea for mercy on behalf of his wife.

Chege reminded the court that financial records clearly prove his spouse owned only a single share during the firm's initial registration and possessed absolutely no signing authority over its bank accounts.

"I'm currently serving my jail term; the lower court fined her, which we struggled to pay," Chege explained to the magistrate.

High Court Upholds Convictions and Reinstates Money Laundering Charges

PHOTO: COURTESY

The tense mitigation hearing follows a landmark judgment delivered by High Court Judge Rose Ougo, which dealt a massive blow to the former governor and his co-defendants.

Justice Ougo upheld the primary convictions against Waititu, his wife, and their associates regarding the irregular procurement of the Ksh588.7 million Kiambu road tender.

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Crucially, the High Court also set aside their earlier acquittals on money laundering charges, officially reinstating the counts and ordering the trial court to proceed with sentencing.

Judge Ougo also cancelled the revised bail terms that had temporarily allowed Waititu to remain out of custody, ordering his immediate return to prison.