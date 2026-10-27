Kenya Takes Action Over Tough Nigerian Visa Rules

Kenya has stepped up diplomatic efforts to address complaints over the visa hurdles its citizens face when travelling to Nigeria.

The Kenyan government has officially intervened to address mounting public rage over the oppressive, costly, and bureaucratic visa requirements imposed on its citizens travelling to Nigeria, promising to enforce a swift diplomatic resolution to the asymmetric travel arrangements.

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Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has publicly condemned the existing protocol, calling out the sharp contrast between Kenya’s open-door, visa-free policy for Nigerian visitors and the punishing hurdles Kenyans face when attempting to enter the West African nation.

'Unwarranted Inconvenience': Ministry of Foreign Affairs Steps In

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei

Addressing the escalating diplomatic friction, Sing’Oei confirmed that Nairobi has formally engaged officials in Abuja to demand the immediate dismantling of unnecessary travel bottlenecks that continue to hinder cross-border movement.

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The Principal Secretary made it clear that Kenya will no longer tolerate unequal treatment for its citizens travelling across the continent for business, diplomacy, and leisure.

"The inconvenience suffered by Kenyans is unwarranted. We are pursuing the remedying of this situation with vigour at diplomatic and political levels," Sing’Oei declared.

The Ministry’s decisive intervention comes amid a groundswell of complaints from Kenyan corporate executives, academics, and tech entrepreneurs who have missed critical international summits and trade opportunities due to arbitrary delays at the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi.

Passport Leaks and UK-Style Vetting: Inside the Gruelling Application Process

Angry applicants have taken to digital platforms to expose the tedious, invasive document requirements demanded by Nigerian immigration authorities, noting that the vetting checklist rivals the stringent demands of United States, United Kingdom, and European Schengen visa applications.

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To secure a basic entry visa, Kenyan travellers are subjected to an exhaustive list of mandates:

• Host Personal Credentials: Applicants must provide physical copies of their host's personal Nigerian passport details, alongside formal notarised invitation letters.

• Financial Proof: Submission of certified bank statements covering two to three months to verify financial self-sufficiency.

• Corporate Vetting: Business delegates must supply official letters of recommendation from their Kenyan employers paired with certified corporate registration documents from their host companies in Nigeria.

• Health and Travel Documents: Valid Yellow Fever vaccination certificates, full return flight itineraries, and confirmed hotel booking slips.

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Despite submitting applications and paying steep non-refundable fees online, travellers report that processing frequently drags far beyond the promised three to five business days, often resulting in unprovoked visa rejections without explanation or recourse.

Larry Madowo: High Fees for Single Entries

Larry Madowo during a past assignment

The systemic friction previously triggered widespread international backlash when prominent Kenyan journalist and CNN correspondent Larry Madowo publicly called out the Nigerian immigration system for overcharging and mistreating African travellers.

Madowo highlighted the frustrating irony of paying Ksh10,332 ($80) for a single-entry Nigerian visa, inflated further by heavy digital transaction surcharges, despite applying for a multiple-entry pass, even as Nigerian nationals enjoy seamless, unrestricted entry into Kenya.

The journalist’s ordeal echoed the lived experiences of hundreds of everyday Kenyan traders, artists, and delegates who have lost thousands of shillings in non-refundable application fees due to sudden, unexplained rejections or administrative delays.

The diplomatic standoff highlights a growing divide between Nairobi's aggressive Pan-African integration policy and the protective travel regimes maintained by rival economic powers on the continent.

Kenya expanded its visa-free framework to encompass nearly all African nations, including Nigeria, explicitly designed to boost intra-continental trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stimulate tourism, and foster seamless regional movement.

However, the lack of reciprocity from West Africa's largest economy has fueled intense debate back home, with legal experts and parliamentarians questioning why Kenyan citizens are subjected to rigorous financial scrutiny and privacy invasions while foreign nationals enter Kenya without friction.