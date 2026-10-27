Advertisement

Protect your children: KFCB warns parents over screen time during long holidays

Ndunyu Joseph 14:38 - 27 October 2026
Chief Executive Officer, NellyMuluka (Image:KFCB)
The KFCB issued a consumer advisory urging parents, guardians, and caregivers to remain vigilant and protect children from inappropriate audiovisual content during the October–December long school holiday.
Advertisement

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has issued a stern media consumer advisory directing parents, guardians, and caregivers to heighten vigilance and protect children from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual content during the current October–December long school holiday.

Advertisement

With millions of learners staying away from formal schooling institutions for nearly two months, the regulatory body has emphasized that increased free time often correlates with a surge in digital consumption, heightening the risk of minors encountering adult, violent, or age-inappropriate media.

The advisory, released by the board's leadership, underscores that safeguarding children's moral development and mental well-being is a collective societal responsibility requiring active supervision from both families and commercial content distributors.

consumer awareness campaign during the Film for Social Change at Enoomatasiani Girls Secondary School in Kajiado County.
consumer awareness campaign during the Film for Social Change at Enoomatasiani Girls Secondary School in Kajiado County.

Key measures outlined in the KFCB advisory

Advertisement

To combat the rising risks associated with unsupervised screen time, the KFCB has laid down several critical directives and recommendations targeting households, media broadcasters, and local entertainment businesses:

Active Parental Monitoring and Screen-Time Limits: Parents and guardians are strongly advised to keep close track of the television programs, online videos, and streaming channels their children engage with. The board encourages households to establish rigid daily time limits on electronic gadgets to prevent digital dependency and curb accidental exposure to adult content.

Deployment of Parental Controls: Families are urged to activate built-in parental control settings across televisions, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles (such as PlayStation and Xbox systems) to automatically block mature content and restrict unrestricted browsing.

Open Dialogues and Family Engagement: The regulatory agency recommends that parents actively engage children in constructive discussions regarding what they watch, listen to, or encounter online. Promoting family-friendly educational content helps channel youthful energy into positive cognitive development.

Advertisement

Compliance for Video Show and Gaming Operators: Commercial operators running video show dens, gaming lounges, and public exhibition spaces have been put on strict notice.

The board has warned business owners against admitting school-going children into unregulated gaming or movie screening establishments during school hours and holiday periods, warning of firm legal action against violators.

The role of broadcasters and digital platforms

The KFCB’s advisory extends beyond domestic oversight, directly addressing mainstream media broadcasters, digital content creators, and streaming platforms operating within Kenya.

Broadcasters running free-to-air television stations and pay-TV services are reminded to strictly adhere to watershed periods broadcasting adult-themed content only outside hours when children are likely to be part of the audience.

Advertisement

Similarly, digital content creators and online influencers have been cautioned to exercise utmost responsibility regarding the language, themes, and visuals featured in content posted on social media platforms.

With the exponential growth of internet penetration among Kenyan youth, the board noted that digital spaces require heightened self-regulation to protect minors from premature exposure to adult behaviors.

Promoting digital literacy and community partnerships

To bridge the knowledge gap for parents navigating modern digital trends, the KFCB continues to promote its structured initiatives, such as the Parents Digital Literacy (PADIL) program.

This capacity-building framework is designed to empower parents with practical technical skills, enabling them to safely navigate digital platforms, understand content rating symbols, and secure their home networks against harmful online influences.

As the long holiday season progresses, the Board has called upon local administrative authorities, community leaders, and media houses to support public awareness campaigns.

Ensuring children spend their break productively through outdoor activities, reading, and guided mentorship remains crucial to shielding them from the potential pitfalls of unmonitored digital consumption.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Student List: How Gen Z Protests Led to Ouster of Serbia’s Long-Term President
World
27.10.2026
Student List: How Gen Z Protests Led to Ouster of Serbia’s Long-Term President
KANU Endorses Edwin Sifuna's 2027 Presidential Bid
News
27.10.2026
KANU Endorses Edwin Sifuna's 2027 Presidential Bid
EACC repossesses Ksh40 million prime public property in Kakamega
News
27.10.2026
EACC repossesses Ksh40 million prime public property in Kakamega
Protect your children: KFCB warns parents over screen time during long holidays
News
27.10.2026
Protect your children: KFCB warns parents over screen time during long holidays
Nonini celebrates as court orders Ezekiel Mutua to pay him Ksh3 million over defamatory remarks
Entertainment
27.10.2026
Nonini celebrates as court orders Ezekiel Mutua to pay him Ksh3 million over defamatory remarks
Kenya Takes Action Over Tough Nigerian Visa Rules
News
27.10.2026
Kenya Takes Action Over Tough Nigerian Visa Rules