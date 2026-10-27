Protect your children: KFCB warns parents over screen time during long holidays

The KFCB issued a consumer advisory urging parents, guardians, and caregivers to remain vigilant and protect children from inappropriate audiovisual content during the October–December long school holiday.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has issued a stern media consumer advisory directing parents, guardians, and caregivers to heighten vigilance and protect children from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual content during the current October–December long school holiday.

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With millions of learners staying away from formal schooling institutions for nearly two months, the regulatory body has emphasized that increased free time often correlates with a surge in digital consumption, heightening the risk of minors encountering adult, violent, or age-inappropriate media.

The advisory, released by the board's leadership, underscores that safeguarding children's moral development and mental well-being is a collective societal responsibility requiring active supervision from both families and commercial content distributors.

consumer awareness campaign during the Film for Social Change at Enoomatasiani Girls Secondary School in Kajiado County.

Key measures outlined in the KFCB advisory

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To combat the rising risks associated with unsupervised screen time, the KFCB has laid down several critical directives and recommendations targeting households, media broadcasters, and local entertainment businesses:

Active Parental Monitoring and Screen-Time Limits: Parents and guardians are strongly advised to keep close track of the television programs, online videos, and streaming channels their children engage with. The board encourages households to establish rigid daily time limits on electronic gadgets to prevent digital dependency and curb accidental exposure to adult content.

Deployment of Parental Controls: Families are urged to activate built-in parental control settings across televisions, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles (such as PlayStation and Xbox systems) to automatically block mature content and restrict unrestricted browsing.

Open Dialogues and Family Engagement: The regulatory agency recommends that parents actively engage children in constructive discussions regarding what they watch, listen to, or encounter online. Promoting family-friendly educational content helps channel youthful energy into positive cognitive development.

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Compliance for Video Show and Gaming Operators: Commercial operators running video show dens, gaming lounges, and public exhibition spaces have been put on strict notice.

The board has warned business owners against admitting school-going children into unregulated gaming or movie screening establishments during school hours and holiday periods, warning of firm legal action against violators.

The role of broadcasters and digital platforms

The KFCB’s advisory extends beyond domestic oversight, directly addressing mainstream media broadcasters, digital content creators, and streaming platforms operating within Kenya.

Broadcasters running free-to-air television stations and pay-TV services are reminded to strictly adhere to watershed periods broadcasting adult-themed content only outside hours when children are likely to be part of the audience.

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Similarly, digital content creators and online influencers have been cautioned to exercise utmost responsibility regarding the language, themes, and visuals featured in content posted on social media platforms.

With the exponential growth of internet penetration among Kenyan youth, the board noted that digital spaces require heightened self-regulation to protect minors from premature exposure to adult behaviors.

Promoting digital literacy and community partnerships

To bridge the knowledge gap for parents navigating modern digital trends, the KFCB continues to promote its structured initiatives, such as the Parents Digital Literacy (PADIL) program.

This capacity-building framework is designed to empower parents with practical technical skills, enabling them to safely navigate digital platforms, understand content rating symbols, and secure their home networks against harmful online influences.

𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬: 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗔𝗨𝗗𝗜𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗨𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗨𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥-𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬. @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya @KBCChannel1 @K24Tv @Tv47Newske @KTNNewsKE @StandardKenya @KenyaNewsAgency @NationAfrica @PeopleDailyKe @TheStarKenya @Tuko_co_ke @Kenyans @CapitalFMKenya @RadioCitizenFM @RadioJamboKenya @Classic105Kenya @Kiss100kenya @SpiceFMKE @GhettoRadio895 @HopeTV_KE @KamemeTvKenya @UzalendoNews_KE — Kenya Film Classification Board (@InfoKfcb) October 27, 2026

As the long holiday season progresses, the Board has called upon local administrative authorities, community leaders, and media houses to support public awareness campaigns.