NLC puts landowners on notice over compulsory land acquisition for KeNHA project

The National Land Commission (NLC) has issued a compulsory land acquisition notice for the 124-kilometer Barpello–Tot–Sigor–Marich Pass (B17) Road project across Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties. Public inquiry sessions are scheduled throughout November 2026, where individual and corporate landowners must submit compensation claims with the required documentation.

The National Land Commission (NLC) has announced plans to compulsorily acquire community land across Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties to pave the way for the construction of the major Barpello–Tot–Sigor–Marich Pass (B17) Road.

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In Gazette Notice No. 16419, dated October 16, 2026, the commission officially called upon individuals, companies, and other interested stakeholders with claims or rights over the affected parcels to step forward and participate in upcoming verification inquiries.

The ambitious 124-kilometer road infrastructure project is being undertaken on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). According to the NLC, the development aims to vastly improve road connectivity and unlock economic potential along the transport corridor linking the two Rift Valley counties.

Project breakdown across three construction lots

To streamline execution, the 124-kilometer B17 highway has been divided into three distinct construction lots:

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NLC Stand during the Mombasa International Show.(Image:NLC)

Lot 1: Covers a 43-kilometer stretch stretching from Barpello (Moru) to Tot Junction.

Lot 2: Spans 46 kilometers, running from Tot Junction through Chesegon down to the Kopasi River.

Lot 3: Covers the final 35 kilometers from the Kopasi River through Lomut and Sigor, terminating at Marich Pass.

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Inquiry schedule for affected landowners

The NLC has scheduled a series of public inquiry sessions spanning multiple locations throughout November 2026. All sittings are slated to begin at 10 a.m. local time.

Elgeyo Marakwet County schedule:

November 10: Chemonyo and Chechan areas at Chemonyo Chief’s Camp.

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November 11: Murkutwo residents at Murkutwo Chief’s Camp.

November 12 & 13: Ketut, Mokoro, and Sibow areas at Ketut Chief’s Camp.

November 16: Kibiriem residents at Kibiriem Chief’s Camp.

November 17: Koibirir residents at Koibirir Chief’s Camp.

November 18: Talai residents at Talai Chief’s Camp.

November 19: Endo residents at Endo Chief’s Camp.

November 20: Kaben, Litre, Chesogon, and Kabardamet residents at Kaben Chief’s Camp.

West Pokot County schedule:

NLC and Kenya Railways during the inspection of Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extention

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November 23: Cheptulel residents at Cheptulel Chief’s Camp.

November 24: Kona residents at Kona Chief’s Camp.

November 25: Lomut residents at Lomut Chief’s Camp.

November 26: Chester and Weiwei residents at Chester Chief’s Camp.

November 27: Sigor, Korelach (at Sigor Chief’s Camp), and Marich Pass residents (at Sekker Chief’s Camp).

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Requirements for submitting compensation claims

Landowners and claimants have been instructed to deliver written compensation claims to the NLC on or before their respective inquiry dates.

NLC Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Saggaf Alawy stressed the mandatory nature of the filings, stating: "Every person interested in the affected land is required to deliver to the National Land Commission on or before the day of the inquiry a written claim to compensation."

To facilitate smooth verification, claimants must present specific documentation depending on their entity type:

Individual Claimants: Must submit a formal written compensation claim, a copy of their national identity card, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number (PIN), valid land ownership documents, and personal bank account details.

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Corporate Entities: Companies holding interests must provide copies of their certificate of incorporation, a CR12 document, corporate KRA PIN, alongside national ID cards and PINs belonging to all company directors.

Where to seek assistance

Claimants requiring further guidance or clarification can visit the NLC headquarters located at Ardhi House, 3rd Floor, Room 305, along 1st Ngong Avenue in Nairobi. Alternatively, affected residents may visit the NLC county coordinators’ offices situated within Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.