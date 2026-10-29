Yvonne Okwara’s Salary: What Veteran Journalist Could Earn at Shuga Global after Leaving Citizen TV

Estimates based on comparable senior partnerships and resource mobilisation positions suggest that Yvonne Okwara's monthly remuneration could be in millions.

Former Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has joined Shuga Global as Head of Investments and Partnerships.

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Okwara's move sees her join the organisation in a role focused on funding, strategic relationships and organisational growth.

Her appointment marks a new chapter after she exited Royal Media Services in service that lasted close to a decade, where she built a reputation as one of Kenya’s prominent television journalists.

Yvonne Okwara.

Shuga Global announced the appointment on social media, highlighting her background in journalism, corporate communications, fundraising and government relations.

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In her new position, Okwara is expected to help the organisation develop partnerships and secure additional funding as it seeks to expand its reach and reduce dependence on grants.

How much could Yvonne Okwara earn at Shuga Global?

Okwara’s new salary has not been made public. However, estimates based on comparable senior partnerships and resource mobilisation positions suggest that her monthly remuneration could fall between KSh 850,000 and KSh 1.2 million.

This is a market-based estimate rather than a confirmed figure for her contract.

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The actual package will depend on Shuga Global’s budget, her responsibilities, and the employment terms.

Yvonne Okwara.

Some reports have previously estimated that Okwara earned at least KSh 900,000 monthly while working at Citizen TV, placing her among Kenya’s highly paid television anchors.

Her new role, however, belongs to a different professional field, making a direct salary comparison difficult.

What similar senior roles pay

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Senior investment, partnerships and fundraising positions at international non-governmental organisations operating in Nairobi have been estimated to pay between KSh 700,000 and over KSh 1.1 million per month.

Comparable positions at UK charities also offer an indication of the potential earnings associated with senior resource mobilisation work.

Yvonne Okwara.

Advertised salaries for some roles have ranged from £45,000 to £65,000 annually, with selected positions at larger international organisations reaching £65,000 to £80,000.

At an illustrative exchange rate of £1 to KSh 172, an annual salary of £60,000 to £75,000 would translate to approximately KSh 860,000 to KSh 1.08 million per month before deductions.

These figures provide a broad benchmark rather than proof of what Shuga Global pays its senior executives.

Yvonne Okwara.

Differences in location, organisational budgets, tax arrangements and employment contracts can result in substantially different packages.

Why Okwara’s experience matters

Okwara brings experience in journalism and communications, alongside skills that could be relevant to building relationships with funders, institutions and other strategic partners.

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Her responsibilities at Shuga Global are expected to centre on developing partnerships and identifying funding opportunities to support the organisation’s growth.

The role also comes as organisations increasingly seek to diversify their income sources and build longer-term financial sustainability.

Yvonne Okwara.

Her final remuneration could depend on whether her contract is managed through a UK entity, a Kenyan office or a hybrid arrangement.

Benefits and other employment terms could also affect the overall value of the package.

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