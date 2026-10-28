Yvonne Okwara Lands New Job at Shuga Global after Quitting Citizen TV

Shuga Global announced her appointment in a social media post, highlighting her experience in journalism, corporate communications, fundraising and government relations.

Former Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has joined Shuga Global as Head of Investments and Partnerships.

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Okwara's new role marks a new chapter in her career after leaving Royal Media Services.

The organisation announced her appointment in a social media post, highlighting her experience in journalism, corporate communications, fundraising and government relations.

Shuga Global said Okwara would help strengthen its partnerships and identify new funding opportunities as it seeks to expand its reach and reduce its reliance on grants.

Yvonne Okwara.

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“Shuga Global understands that our communities need opportunities for expanded reach beyond grant-dependency. This is why we are beyond excited to introduce our new Head of Investments and Partnerships, Yvonne Okwara,” the organisation said.

The appointment comes shortly after Okwara’s departure from Citizen TV, where she spent eight and a half years after building a career spanning two decades in media.

Yvonne Okwara to lead investments and partnerships

Shuga Global described Okwara as an experienced professional whose work in journalism and media had contributed to conversations around national development and social change.

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The organisation also highlighted her experience in building development partnerships, which it said had helped support initiatives affecting communities across different countries and demographic groups.

In her new position, Okwara is expected to draw on her knowledge of business, public policy and social impact to establish strategic relationships and mobilise resources for the organisation’s programmes.

Yvonne Okwara.

Shuga Global said her leadership would be important to its efforts to secure sustainable funding and strengthen its long-term operations.

“Her leadership will support Shuga Global’s two-decade mission of empowering young people by ensuring the organisation’s long-term sustainability,” the organisation said.

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Shuga Global seeks to expand beyond grant funding

Okwara’s appointment comes as Shuga Global seeks to strengthen its financial sustainability and widen its network of partners.

Yvonne Okwara.

The organisation focuses on behaviour change, youth health and creative content across Africa, using communication and related initiatives to engage communities on social issues.

Its emphasis on investments and partnerships points to an effort to diversify the resources available to support its work, rather than relying primarily on grant funding.

Okwara’s experience in media, corporate communications and government relations is expected to support these efforts by helping the organisation build relationships with potential partners and mobilise resources.