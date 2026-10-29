Bayern Munich vs Ajax tickets: When Raila Odinga Stadium at Talanta Sports City sales open

For fans hoping to attend the Bayern Munich vs Ajax showdown, the November date is when ticket sales are expected to start with further details on prices and the official purchasing channel still awaited.

Football fans in Kenya are expected to start buying tickets for the historic Bayern Munich vs Ajax Amsterdam match at Raila Odinga International Stadium in November 2026.

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According to a State House press release issued on Wednesday, October 28, tickets for the January 5, 2027, encounter are expected to go on sale next Thursday, November 5, giving supporters an opportunity to plan for the opening match at the new 60,000-seater stadium in Nairobi.

The match will feature German giants FC Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse AFC Ajax Amsterdam as part of the official inauguration of Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City.

We’re proud to announce that we will face FC Bayern in the opening match of the new Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪 https://t.co/KycERrVgqT — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 28, 2026

However, fans will need to await further details on the sales process as details of the ticket prices, different seating categories available and the platform through which tickets will be sold will be communicated later.

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The ticket sales will be handled through the talantasportcity.com online platform.

Bayern Munich vs Ajax: What fans need to know

President William Ruto announced the fixture as part of the inauguration of the stadium, which has been named in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The match will bring two of Europe's most decorated clubs to Kenya for a high-profile friendly expected to attract local and international football fans.

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Bayern Munich confirmed the Nairobi fixture through a statement on its official website, describing it as a special match to kick off the new year.

According to the German champions, the match will feature former Bundesliga players- Ter Stegen, Thilo Kehrer and Julian Brandt- who now play for Ajax.

Ajax also announced the encounter, confirming that it would face the German club in the opening match of the new stadium.

The Dutch side said “this serious test against the German record champions will also be the final part of their preparations for the second half of the season.”

The two sides have won the European Cup and UEFA Champions League titles multiple times, making the fixture a major attraction for supporters who rarely get the opportunity to watch elite European club football live in Kenya.

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Bayern Munich's visit also carries a personal historical connection highlighted by President Ruto, who noted Raila Odinga's ties to Germany, where the former Prime Minister pursued his studies.

Where will the match be played?

The fixture will take place at Raila Odinga International Stadium, the centrepiece of Talanta Sports City in Nairobi.

The 60,000-seat facility is being developed to strengthen Kenya's capacity to host major international sporting events.

In addition, the stadium is expected to play a central role in Kenya's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja banner.