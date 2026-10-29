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Jalang’o responds to possible radio return if Nairobi Senate bid fails

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:28 - 29 October 2026
Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o. ©Jalango Mwenyewe
Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o has responded to whether he will consider a return to radio if he loses in the 2027 elections.
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Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o has weighed in on claims that he could return to being a radio presenter if he is not successful in the 2027 elections.

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Jalang’o has declared his interest in the Nairobi County Senatorial seat, which he wants to contest on an ODM party ticket, but faces stiff competition from Winnie Odinga, the daughter of the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other candidates.

Since Winnie declared her interest during the first anniversary marking her father’s death, speculation has been rife that it is the end of the Langata MP’s political career.

Some have claimed that Jalang’o should be making early plans to return to radio, where he had a long career, before joining politics in 2022.

“What did I do wrong to those who want me to fail and go back to radio?” he posed, insisting that his march to the Senate is unstoppable.

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Will Jalang’o be returning to radio?

Jalango
Jalang'o when he worked in radio.

Amid online jokes that he should make sure he has radio presenter Alex Mwakideu’s number as he will need him soon, the comedian-turned politician laughed off the sentiments, while maintaining that he has no desire to return to broadcasting, even though it is a lucrative career.

“Number one, I have never lost Alex’s number,” he added. “And those people saying I will return to radio – what did I do wrong? I have never wronged anyone.”

“I am where I am because of God. If the Almighty wants me to go back to radio, so be it,” he further stated.

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“Radio is one of the most paying jobs. Once you build your talent, radio will pay you very well. But I do not see myself going back to radio.”

Jalang’o, who made a name in comedy through TV programmes like Papa Shirandula, worked at KISS FM, Radio Maisha, Hot 96 and Milele FM before quitting media to venture into politics and he was successful at his first attempt, beating Nixon Korir for the Langata MP’s seat in the 2022 elections.

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