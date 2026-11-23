Charlene Ruto’s husband Isaya Yunge has sent a message of inspiration and resilience in a bid to encourage a strong mentality and difference making in society.

Tanzania tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge has shared an inspirational message about faith and resilience

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yunge, who married Charlene Ruto during a grand wedding in Mwanza this month, has become a celebrity after marrying President William Ruto’s daughter and now enjoys a huge social media following.

The 36-year-old has not hidden his devotion to Christ, something that Charlene admitted attracted her to him, and in his latest social media post, he has urged his followers to stay true to themselves while making sure they strive to make a difference.

“Stand up for yourself, never accept to be a push over by anyone. Respect people, and reject disrespect or being antagonized by anyone,” Yunge shared on Instagram.

“Do not accept to be a caged bird, and if you find yourself caged sing, sing until the heavens ascend to your vindication tune,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yunge lists difference-making traits

Yunge then listed things he feels can make one complete and also leave a lasting mark in society.

“God made you in his image, and commanded you to have dominion, infact,” he went on.

“His Command

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Be fruitful—produce something that I can buy/be productive

2. Multiply—reproduce

3. Replenish—distribute

4. Subdue—control market

5. Dominate/RESULT—Have dominion - impact your environment. Don’t just pass like a shadow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Importance of strong mentality

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge.

Yunge completed his message by calling for a strong mentality, saying it is the only way to overcome whatever challenges thrown in the way.

“Be encourage[sic] today, never give up, keep going and fix your eyes to the KING OF KINGS, JESUS CHRIST not mere mortals,” he went on.

Since his marriage to Charlene, Yunge has been sharing various inspirational messages while also attending events with his wife.