Heartbroken by Manchester United's deepening crisis, a group of loyal supporters in Uganda has taken their club’s struggles to church in search of divine intervention.

Devastated by a historic collapse that has left Manchester United languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, and compounded by a humiliating 4–0 defeat away to Liverpool on Sunday, a group of loyal supporters in Uganda has taken their club’s plight to the altar.

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The heartfelt display of football devotion took place at St Mary Assumpta Catholic Parish in Ragem, Uganda’s Pakwach District, where supporters in the club’s famous red shirts marched during Mass with offerings and prayers, seeking a turnaround for the struggling English giants.

Relegation Zone Reality and Coaching Turmoil at Old Trafford

For the Red Devils’ faithful in Ragem, the decision to seek spiritual backing reflects genuine alarm over one of the worst starts to a league campaign in Manchester United’s modern history.

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Eleven matches into the 2026–27 English Premier League season, Manchester United sit 19th out of 20 teams, second from the bottom in the relegation zone, with just eight points from a single victory, five draws, and five defeats.

Manchester United’s lone league win so far came on August 30, in a 5-2 home victory over Ipswich Town. Since then, the team has endured a miserable nine-match winless streak in the top flight, scoring 14 goals while conceding 23, leaving them with a minus-nine goal difference and the worst defensive record across Europe's top-flight leagues with 34 goals shipped in all competitions.

The crisis prompted the Old Trafford hierarchy to sack their previous coach and turn to Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino in hopes of sparking an immediate revival.

Yet Pochettino’s debut in the dugout on Sunday, November 22, turned into an instant nightmare at Anfield. Reduced to 10 men after defender Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute, United conceded twice within the opening 13 minutes to Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz before second-half strikes from teenager Rio Ngumoha and substitute Víctor Muñoz sealed a crushing 4–0 defeat.

VIDEO: Manchester United fans have turned to prayer, holding an offertory procession at St Mary Assumpta Catholic Parish in Ragem, seeking divine intervention for the club’s poor performance following the sacking of their coach. The Parish Priest, Fr Colbert Achora, urged football supporters to promote peace regardless of the teams they support and use their passion for football to support church activities. #NTVNews 📹Felix Warom Okello — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 22, 2026

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That heavy loss dropped Manchester United one spot further down the table from 18th to 19th, trailing 18th-placed Sunderland and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by a point and sitting ahead of only bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

Having finished third in the 2025/26 season with 71 points, the club’s dramatic fall, and its revolving door of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, has left millions of fans across East Africa searching for answers.

Carrying gifts and singing hymns during the offertory procession, the supporters prayed for renewed confidence among the players, stability under Pochettino’s leadership, and an urgent escape from the bottom three.

Presiding over the service, Parish Priest Fr Colbert Achora warmly welcomed the supporters’ participation while delivering a timely message on sportsmanship, unity, and faith.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Achora urged football lovers across the region to embrace peace and mutual respect regardless of the teams they support, noting that intense Premier League rivalries should never divide families, neighbours, or communities.

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