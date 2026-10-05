Video: Nairobi man jumps off matatu window, gives chase to sneaky phone snatcher

𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗙𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗞𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗜, 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗 A phone theft and hacking racket operating under the guise of a phone repair business has been cracked open in Kisii town, after detectives from DCI Kisii Central, teamed up with fraud investigators from Mogo Auto Ltd, netting two suspects accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices. The team raided a phone repair shop at Market Plaza, arresting the suspects, identified as Duncan Ontita Anyaga and Phares Nyagaka Luke, off guard. What they unearthed inside painted the picture of a sophisticated operation: over 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards stashed away, among them several Mogo-financed Tecno KM4 handsets that had earlier been reported missing, stripped of their security locks and readied for resale. The two suspects are in custody undergoing processing as detectives finalise the investigation ahead of their arraignment. The DCI remains resolute in dismantling fraud networks targeting financed mobile phones, working closely with partners to disrupt the theft, unlawful unlocking and illegal resale of these devices and bring those behind such schemes to justice. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!