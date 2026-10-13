Details of Raila Odinga Leadership Academy to be established at Kenya School of Government

KSG plans a Raila Odinga Leadership and Governance Academy focusing on public sector leadership, AI skills, good governance, and institutional reform

The Kenya School of Government (KSG) is preparing to establish the Raila Amolo Odinga Regional Leadership and Governance Academy, an institution designed to strengthen public sector leadership, governance and institutional capacity in Kenya and across Africa.

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In a notice published on October 13, 2026, KSG said that the academy will honour the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga and build on his legacy of leadership and public service.

The launch ceremony is expected to be officiated by Canon (Dr.) Ida Odinga as the Chief Guest. According to the notice, the initiative is part of KSG’s mandate to develop competent, values-based leadership that combines results with trust and transparency in public service.

Conceived as a regional centre of excellence, the academy is expected to address governance challenges affecting national and devolved government institutions, alongside economic modelling, the promotion of public service values and sustainable development.

A file image of the late Raila Odinga

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Five pillars to guide the academy

The academy will be guided by five leadership pillars: Pan-African unity, inclusive leadership, good governance, education and innovation, and peace and justice.

These pillars will inform its approach to developing public officers and leaders capable of responding to the changing demands of government and public administration.

The initiative will be led through the Kenya School of Government and is intended to complement KSG’s existing role in training public officers and strengthening institutional capacity. Its proposed programmes will combine leadership development, policy research, practical simulations, digital skills and engagement with communities.

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Nine programmes planned for public sector transformation

According to the notice, there will be nine areas of intervention through which the academy intends to deliver its mandate.

The first is the Regional Leadership and Governance Hub, which will position the institution as a centre for public sector leadership, governance and institutional transformation. It is expected to draw on KSG’s national mandate, multi-campus presence, experienced faculty and strategic partnerships to deliver executive leadership programmes, governance training, policy advisory services and institutional capacity-building initiatives.

The second is a State-of-the-Art Governance Lab featuring leadership and governance simulation environments. The facility will complement satellite facilities across KSG campuses and use artificial intelligence-driven tools, gamification and real-time stress testing to train public leaders to respond to crises such as cyber threats, climate emergencies and public unrest.

Nura Mohamed, KSG Director General

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The third programme will establish a Public Sector Leadership Competency Framework in collaboration with the Public Service Commission. The framework will be aligned with Article 232 of the Constitution and the national development agenda. It will introduce leadership psychometric assessments, emotional intelligence assessments, situational judgment assessments and structured talent mapping to support recruitment, promotion and succession planning across government.

In addition, a Policy and Strategic Foresight Hub will support specialised units in strategic foresight, horizon scanning and scenario planning. KSG “Kenya in 2060” as an example of the scenarios that could inform quarterly reports and evidence-based policy recommendations for government institutions.

The fifth initiative, a Productivity Hub, will collect, collate and disseminate public sector productivity data to produce quarterly reports for the Office of the Head of Public Service and inform decision-making.

Grassroots engagement, mental health and AI skills

The academy also plans to expand leadership training beyond formal classrooms through the Grassroots and Community Engagement programme, branded KSG Mashinani.

The initiative will introduce an “Under-the-Tree” Series Leadership Programme, a mobile learning model intended to deliver civic education, climate resilience strategies and leadership development directly to local communities.

Another programme will address public service mental health and wellness. Recognising the effect of occupational stress on decision-making, the academy plans to deploy diagnostic tools, stress management sessions and peer-support networks to strengthen psychological resilience among public servants.

The eighth programme will focus on AI skilling and digital competency development. It is intended to equip public officers with knowledge and practical skills for an increasingly digital and technology-driven public sector. Areas highlighted include responsible AI adoption, digital leadership, data literacy, cybersecurity awareness, digital service delivery and the use of emerging technologies to improve efficiency, accountability and citizen experience.

The ninth area, outlined in the partnerships and implementation section, involves monitoring and evaluation of capacity-development initiatives to assess programme effectiveness, measure outcomes and guide continuous improvement.

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Chandaria Foundation support and regional partnerships

The establishment of the academy has been made possible through support from Dr Manu Chandaria, chairman of the Chandaria Foundation, according to the publication.

KSG also plans to collaborate with international and regional institutions through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, capacity development and innovation.

The proposed partnerships include collaborative research and policy advisory services, staff and leadership exchanges, digital learning, institutional benchmarking, joint conferences, resource mobilisation, regional integration and curriculum development.

The academy is also expected to work with education and research institutions, including the Raila Odinga Knowledge Management Hub and E-Museum, alongside the Digital Repository and Public Service Museum of Kenya. These facilities are intended to preserve historical public service policies, administrative circulars and political philosophies as reference resources for emerging leaders.

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Through public and private sector leadership engagement initiatives, including the annual “The Kenya We Want” symposium and quarterly engagements with retired senior public officials, the academy aims to strengthen leadership development and governance in Kenya and across Africa.