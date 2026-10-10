New details emerge on viral Forest Primary School Kiminini assault video

The incident, which has sparked reactions across social media, has ignited conversations on violence in spaces expected to uphold discipline and mutual respect, with the victim at the centre of the disturbing incident breaking her silence.

New details have emerged on the viral video in which male staff members at Forest Primary School in Trans Nzoia were caught on camera allegedly assaulting a woman inside the school staffroom as what should have been a routine visit to a school turned into a disturbing ordeal.

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The videos captures the raw violence and chaos which left the woman nursing injuries with Kenyans demanding answers about the circumstances that led to the confrontation, what happened before the incident and whether those involved will be held accountable.

The incident, which has sparked reactions across social media, has ignited conversations on the treatment of parents in schools and violence in spaces expected to uphold discipline and mutual respect, with more details emerging.

Victim shares her side of the story

Makena Donah Ngatia, who was at the centre of it all, has broken her silence, recounting what transpired during the violent confrontation.

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She narrated that she visited the school in the company of her father to seek clarification after his younger sibling was sent home over outstanding lunch fees.

A screen-grab image showing the confrontation at Forest Primary School Kiminini

Having cleared all school fees, Makena wanted the school to allow her brother to sit for his exams and return home for lunch instead of being denied the chance to sit for his end-of-year exams at a time when all school fees had been paid.

We contacted the school and spoke to the Headteacher. During the conversation, the Headteacher stated that nothing would be done to him and also told me to transfer my brother to another school. I therefore instructed my brother to return to school.

Matters got out of hand, with the visit turning into an appalling confrontation which highlighted the growing tensions between parents and school administrators over illegal school and controversial levies.

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How the confrontation unfolded

The video shows several male staff members grabbing the woman shoving and wrestling her as she attempts to free herself from the firm grip of the men.

Her father is not spared either as his attempts to intervene and protect her daughter are met with a violent physical confrontation.

A man who was in the room can be seen hitting the window frame violently while shouting before joining the scuffle that left the woman and her father outnumbered.

Outnumbered, subdued and in a hostile territory, Makena recounted that the school watchman was called in to tie her up, as captured in a second video.

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The school watchman was then called. He stepped on my neck, tied me with a black rope and forced me to kneel. Throughout the incident, I was crying and asking for help,”

The video shows her crying helplessly with her hands tightly bound using a black piece of cloth.

Amid the hysterical cries, she can be seen raising her hands in distress and pleading for help as the staff members remain unmoved and proceed with their work inside the staffroom.

A screen-grab image showing the confrontation at Forest Primary School Kiminini

She informs them that she is injured and bleeding but this too none of the staff members comes to her rescue.

"I will take off my pants I'm bleeding, dad see what they've done to me, Dad see,” she is heard crying hysterically, adding that she would pull down her pants to show them the injuries she had sustained after being kicked during the confrontation.

Marshalling the remaining strength, the lady proceeds to pull down her pants, sending the entire room into a frenzy.

The aftermath: Calls for accountability, investigation and action

Kenyans were appalled at how the lady was treated, with parent associations, and human rights advocates and netizens making it clear that no parent should ever face such brutality for seeking transparency on school fees.

A screen-grab image showing the confrontation at Forest Primary School Kiminini

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Calls for thorough investigations to be conducted into the incident and those found to have broken the law be held accountable dominated the conversation that was punctuated by shock.