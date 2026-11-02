Lawrence Macharia, widely known as Terence Creative, is one of Kenya’s most prominent digital content creators, online comedians, and corporate emcees (Image: Files)

Lawrence Macharia, widely known as Terence Creative, is one of Kenya’s most prominent digital content creators, online comedians, and corporate emcees (Image: Files)

Terrence Creative's DCCAK Suspension: The role of the association in Kenya's creator industry

Terence Creative's suspension from DCCAK has put the young organization under scrutiny. From representing creators in tax disputes to engaging policymakers on advertising rules, here is what DCCAK does, its leadership structure and the issues shaping its work.

Kenya's digital content industry has grown into a commercial sector involving entertainers, influencers, videographers, comedians, bloggers and social media personalities.

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But as more creators turn online audiences into income, questions around taxation, advertising, intellectual property and monetisation have become increasingly important.

These are some of the issues the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) was established to address.

The association has attracted attention following developments involving its former Secretary General, Lawrence Mwangi, popularly known as Terence Creative.

Bob Ndolo is the Chairman of the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (Image: Files)

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The Terence Creative controversy

On November 2, 2026, reports emerged that Terence Creative had resigned from his position as DCCAK Secretary General, with a resignation letter indicating immediate effect.

However, a clarification issued by DCCAK on the same date stated that the comedian had actually been suspended from the association on May 2, 2026, following rape allegations made against him in connection with an incident at a massage parlour in Kiambu County.

The association's accompanying suspension letter, signed by Chairman Bob Ndolo, specifically suspended him from the office of Secretary General pending investigations.

It described the decision as an administrative precaution, expressly stating that it was not a finding or admission of guilt and affirming his right to a fair hearing.

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DCCAK also said it had not received an official update on the status or resolution of the allegations. The suspension letter appointed Joan Wanjiku Waweru as Acting Secretary General.

What is DCCAK?

Launched in May 2025, the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya was established as an industry organisation seeking to bring together digital creators and represent their collective interests.

Its founding leadership included Chairman Bob Ndolo, Director Trevor as Chief Executive Officer, Terence Creative as Secretary General and comedian Nasra Yusuff as Vice Chairperson.

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Yusuff subsequently stepped down in June 2025.

The association's work centres on creator representation, industry development, professional standards and engagement with institutions and commercial partners.

Terrence Creative pictured with his wife, content creator Wakavinye (Image: Files)

Taxation and advertising among its priorities

One of DCCAK's most visible interventions has concerned the 5 per cent withholding tax on digital content monetisation.

In September 2026, the association asked the Kenya Revenue Authority and National Treasury to suspend enforcement of the tax pending further consultation with creators.

It argued that deductions from gross earnings could disproportionately affect smaller creators who must meet production costs such as internet data, equipment, editing and studio expenses.

The association has also challenged restrictions on influencer participation in gambling advertisements.

In May 2025, following advertising guidelines issued by the then Betting Control and Licensing Board, DCCAK argued that creators should have been consulted before the restrictions were introduced.

It maintained that it supported responsible gambling regulation but wanted the industry included in policy decisions affecting its members.

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These interventions illustrate its intended role as an intermediary between creators, government agencies, advertisers and digital platforms.

Does DCCAK regulate content creators?

An important distinction is that DCCAK is an industry association, not a statutory government regulator.

Its activities focus on representing creators, advocating for industry interests and promoting professional standards.

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It does not replace institutions such as the Kenya Copyright Board, which administers copyright law, or KRA, which handles taxation.

Consequently, its influence largely depends on the strength of its membership, industry representation and ability to engage decision-makers.

What happens next?

DCCAK's leadership changes come as Kenyan creators face increasingly complex questions around digital earnings, taxation, advertising restrictions and intellectual property protection.

The association's challenge is to maintain effective representation while building the institutional structures, partnerships and professional standards needed to serve a diverse industry.

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