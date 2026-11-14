‘I don’t know what I will tell my wife’- Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue devastated after mission aborts in Kenya

Ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue was left looking for explanations for his wife after a highly-publicized match he was to play in Kenya was cancelled at the last minute.

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue was left distraught after a high-profile legends match was cancelled in Kenya on Friday.

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Eboue was to be among Arsenal legends who were to face off with a select Harambee Stars legends team at Nyayo Stadium on Friday night with the game hyped up and also attracting international attention.

However, on Friday morning, it was announced that the game would not take place amid reports that the Arsenal legends who were to attend were not even aware while others claimed there was a contractual dispute.

Some of the former Arsenal stars who were to feature, as announced, were Nwankwo Kanu, who was to be captain of the side, Theo Walcott, Eboue and Bacary Sagna with victor Wanyama captaining the Harambee Stars legends team that also was to include McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, James Situma and Mahmoud Abbas among others.

Ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue. Image: Imago

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“I feel very sorry for the fans because we played for Arsenal and the fans were so excited to come,” Eboue said after learning of the event’s cancellation just hours upon arriving in Kenya on Friday.

Eboue reveals personal impact of cancellation

“I came this morning and I am so tired. I was thinking we will play the game tonight but they told me the game is cancelled, but to be honest, I feel very sorry about that.”

Eboue then went on about how the decision to cancel the match will also have an impact on him personally.

“It is my first time in Kenya,” he added. “I told my wife I will be with the Kenyan people and Arsenal fans so I don’t know what I will tell my wife because she was thinking we will have the game tonight but now it is cancelled.”

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A statement from Robbie, Cecil and Emmanuel on the CANCELLED Kenya Legends Event today. #AFTV https://t.co/wN9Hnlf8Oa — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 13, 2026

Eboue played for Arsenal from 2004 to 2011 under legendary coach Arsene Wenger, managing 214 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 20 assists.