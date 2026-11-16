Sanaipei Tande, DJ Grauchi Light Up Liquor House as EABL Opens Festive Season in Ridgeways

Sanaipei Tande and DJ Grauchi entertained revellers as East African Breweries PLC (EABL) opened the festive season with an exclusive launch party.

Sanaipei Tande and DJ Grauchi entertained revellers as East African Breweries PLC (EABL) opened the festive season with an exclusive launch party.

Singer Sanaipei Tande and DJ Grauchi headlined an exclusive EABL launch party at The Liquor House in Ridgeways, marking the formal start of the 'Home Is Where We Are' festive campaign featuring upcoming party packs, Black Friday offers, and nationwide activations.

Singer Sanaipei Tande and DJ Grauchi kept guests on their feet at The Liquor House in Ridgeways, Nairobi, on Friday, 13 November, as East African Breweries PLC (EABL) opened the festive season with an exclusive launch party.

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Partners and invited guests gathered for an evening of live music and a first look at what the company has planned for the coming weeks.

The party was the formal start of a festive campaign built around the theme "Home Is Where We Are".

Night of live music

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Sanaipei Tande performed, and Grauchi's sets kept the dance floor busy, giving guests an early taste of the festive mood ahead of December.

The company said it hoped the energy would carry across the country.

"Home Is Where We Are"

The campaign is built on the idea that home is not always a physical place, and that it can be a feeling made by the people you share your life with, the traditions you keep and the memories you make.

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Wanjiru Murage, EABL's Marketing Manager for International Premium Spirits and Reserve, said the theme was meant to reflect the many ways Kenyans experience home.

"It could be the family gathering we look forward to every December, the friends who have become family, or the place where we can simply relax and be ourselves," she said.

Festive offers on the way

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EABL said it will roll out festive party packs and bundles, curated gift options, cocktail experiences at selected outlets and Black Friday offers over the season.