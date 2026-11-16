Facebook to remove multiple profiles feature in upcoming December update

Meta is permanently shutting down all additional Facebook profiles on December 14, 2026. Affected users must back up their data and reassign group admin roles before the upcoming deadline.

Meta has announced that it will permanently discontinue and delete all additional Facebook profiles starting December 14, 2026, bringing an end to a feature designed to help users separate their personal, professional, and social lives on the platform.

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In a formal notice regarding the upcoming change, the tech giant explained that the decision stems from a broader initiative to declutter the user experience and streamline account management.

While users who relied on secondary accounts will lose access to them, Meta emphasized that primary accounts the original profiles created when users first joined the platform will remain completely intact.

“Additional Facebook profiles are being permanently deleted after December 14, 2026. This does not affect your main Facebook profile, which is the first profile you create when you sign up for Facebook,” Meta stated.

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A brief history of multiple profiles

The discontinuation marks the conclusion of a multi-year experiment aimed at increasing user engagement. Meta originally began testing the multiple-profile capability in July 2022 before launching it globally on September 21, 2023.

Under that rollout, users were permitted to create up to four supplemental personal profiles linked to their primary account, allowing a single individual to maintain up to five distinct identities on the platform.

At the time of its launch, Meta positioned the feature as a tool for modern digital compartmentalization enabling users to keep interactions with family, close friends, work colleagues, and niche hobby groups separate.

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By offering tailored feeds and distinct friend lists for each profile, Meta hoped to alleviate users' anxiety about broadcasting content to mismatched audiences, thereby encouraging more frequent posting and interaction.

However, following a recent review of its platform features, Meta has opted to reverse course in favor of a more unified account structure.

Impact on users and group administrators

The upcoming deletion carries significant implications, particularly in markets with massive user bases such as Kenya, which boasts more than 24 million Facebook users. Because the deletion after December 14, 2026, will be permanent, Meta is urging affected users to take proactive steps to safeguard their digital footprint before the deadline arrives.

For individuals who wish to preserve photos, posts, messages, or other data stored on their secondary accounts, Meta has outlined a manual backup process. Users are advised to switch into their additional profile, navigate to Settings, locate the Information and permissions menu, and select Export your information to download a copy of their data.

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Beyond personal data, the policy shift poses a major operational risk for community managers. Many users utilized secondary profiles to moderate or administer niche communities without exposing their primary personal identities.

According to the announcement, users managing Facebook groups through additional profiles must transfer administrative privileges to their main accounts prior to the December cutoff; otherwise, affected groups will be paused.

Additionally, Meta recommends that users audit the social connections built on their secondary accounts.

Users should review the friends, groups, and followed Pages associated with their additional profiles and manually reconnect with important contacts or communities through their main accounts before the secondary profiles vanish.

Preparing for the December deadline

With less than a month remaining until the December 14 enforcement date, Meta is advising users not to delay in migrating their digital assets and administrative roles.