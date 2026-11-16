President Ruto unveils plan to relocate Turkana Boy remains to Nairobi's Uhuru Park

President Ruto at the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, Parliament Buildings, Nairobi

President Ruto at the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, Parliament Buildings, Nairobi

Speaking at the Global Parliamentary Summit in Nairobi, President Ruto unveiled plans to move the iconic Turkana Boy fossil from restricted storage to an open exhibition at Uhuru Park, democratizing public access to one of the world’s earliest human skeletons.

President William Ruto has announced ambitious plans to relocate the world-famous Turkana Boy remains from a secure museum vault to a public display at Uhuru Park.

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The announcement was made during the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, held at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The initiative is part of a broader government strategy to make Kenya’s rich archaeological heritage more accessible to both local citizens and international visitors.

By bringing the globally significant fossil out of restricted storage and into the heart of the capital city, the administration hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for human history and our shared evolutionary origins.

Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, Parliament Buildings, Nairobi

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Showcasing human history at Uhuru Park

Speaking to international delegates and local leaders, President Ruto highlighted the immense scientific value of the fossil, which is widely recognized as one of the most complete early human skeletons ever discovered.

He explained that while the ongoing display preparations might not be fully completed during the delegates' current stay, visitors can look forward to viewing the remains on future trips to the country.

“So it may not be this time round, but the next time you come, you will find the Turkana Boy, which is recorded by science as the remains of the first signs of man on earth, somewhere a few kilometres from here. But we will bring it to Uhuru Park so that we can know where we came from,” Ruto stated during his address.

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The decision to place the artifact in a public space like Uhuru Park marks a significant shift in how historical treasures are exhibited in Kenya.

Conventionally housed in secure, climate-controlled museum vaults open primarily to researchers and specialized tourists, the transition to an open park setting is expected to democratize access to the country's unparalleled paleontological heritage.

Historians and educators have long argued that making such profound historical anchors visible to everyday citizens especially school children plays a vital role in national identity and educational development.

Promoting local tourism and wildlife conservation

In addition to the archaeological exhibition plans, President Ruto used the international summit as an opportunity to encourage delegates to explore Nairobi’s unique urban wildlife attractions.

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He specifically highlighted the proximity of the Nairobi National Park, noting that visitors do not need to embark on long, arduous journeys from the central business district to experience untamed African wildlife.

“And I often remind our visitors that sometimes we have a fence at the Nairobi National Park, but sometimes the lions, you know what they do? They do something to the fence. And you might find a lion somewhere in the morning. It is not domesticated. Be careful,” he cautioned lightheartedly, drawing amusement from the gathered dignitaries.

The remark underscored the unique juxtaposition of Nairobi a bustling modern metropolis that coexists directly with a major wildlife sanctuary.

By tying together the cultural journey of the Turkana Boy exhibition at Uhuru Park and the natural wonders of Nairobi National Park, the government is positioning the capital as a multifaceted destination for international delegates, combining deep historical roots with vibrant ecological tourism.