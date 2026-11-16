Government Scrambles to Fix Major Problem Threatening Affordable Housing Projects

The government has launched an urgent intervention to address emerging concerns threatening the security of Kenya’s affordable housing projects.

The Kenyan government has launched an aggressive push to regularise land ownership across President William Ruto’s flagship Affordable Housing Programme, following damning audit disclosures that over 95% of audited projects sites lacked formal title deeds.

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The national ministries, state agencies and county governments have now intervened with high-level executive approvals designed to fast-track the issuance of ownership documents, safeguard hundrd of billions of shillings in public investments, and shield future homeowners from protracted court battles.

Affordable Housing Board (AHB) Chief Executive Officer Joe Mutugu unveiled the recovery roadmap when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Special Funds Accounts Committee, chaired by Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed, last Thursday.

He was accompanied by Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, as lawmakers grilled officials over land tenure gaps, contractor profit margins, and the utilisation of over KSh 200 billion collected so far through the Housing Levy.

Cabinet and Governors Move to Unlock Land Transfers

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The Boma Yangu Pioneer Affordable Housing Project, Eldoret.(Image: NMG)

During the parliamentary session, Mutugu disclosed that the Cabinet has formally authorised the vesting of 275 parcels of land currently held by national government ministries, departments, and state agencies directly into the Affordable Housing Board.

Affected institutions have been instructed to complete pending concurrences and surrender ownership records without further delay.

At the devolved level, county governors have similarly stepped in to clear legal bottlenecks on projects erected on county-held land.

"Governors where the government has developed or is developing affordable housing projects on county government land have signed resolutions to facilitate production of ownership documents," Mutugu told the committee.

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"The government is making efforts to process titles to ensure all projects have secure land tenure."

Mutugu acknowledged that the audit findings were accurate, explaining that weak land registration across public institutions is a longstanding systemic challenge not unique to the housing programme.

Once the Cabinet-approved transfers and county resolutions are fully executed, the parcels will be legally vested in the Board, clearing the path to issue individual sectional title deeds to homebuyers upon completing their payments.

Auditor-General’s Findings Expose Stark Paperwork Deficit

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The administrative race to secure titles follows sharp scrutiny from both county leaders an the Office of the Auditor-General.

In November 2025, the Council of Governors warned that 486 out of 540 acres donated by devolved units for affordable housing lacked formal title deeds, raising red flags over the legal security of multi-billion-shilling developments.

Those concerns were echoed in the Auditor-General’s special audit covering the period from the 2022/2023 financial year through April 30, 2025, a report tabled before lawmakers for the 2024/2025 audit cycle.

Out of 317 housing and allied projects reviewed by auditors, 303 sites (95.6 per cent) lacked formal title deeds, including 269 sites (84.9 per cent) that had zero verifiable land documentation at the time of inspection.

The audit breakdown revealed a stark documentation deficit across the remaining 48 sites: 14 sites possessed valid title deeds, 23 sites held certificates of official search, nine sites operated on letters of allotment, and two sites were being implemented on community or customary land without completed transfer instruments.

Auditors warned that constructing multi-storey estates on untitled or unvested land risked exposing public funds to third-party ownership claims and could stall the issuance of sectional titles to Kenyan buyers.

Levy Status Clarified and Contractor Margins Capped

Beyond land records, lawmakers pressed PS Hinga on whether salaried Kenyans and businesses contributing to the 1.5 per cent Housing Levy are legally guaranteed a home.

Hinga clarified that under the law, the levy operates as a tax rather than a direct savings contribution, meaning it does not confer an automatic individual entitlement, though it establishes a "valid and genuine expectation" of access to housing under the programme.

Committee members also queried whether tight pricing formulas were squeezing contractors on site. Hinga defended the framework, stating that contractor profit margins are deliberately capped at no more than 15 per cent as a built-in safeguard to prevent inflated construction costs and protect taxpayer funds.

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To meet its long-term goal of constructing up to 250,000 housing units annually, the national government has earmarked roughly 12,000 acres of public land across national and county jurisdictions.

Countrywide, more than 277,000 units are currently at various stages of construction, with 11,400 completed homes already delivered.

To ensure inclusivity across Kenya’s income spectrum, the programme structures housing inventory into three distinct tiers:

Social Housing (20 per cent): Reserved for low-income earners making under KSh 20,000 per month, priced at KSh 42,000 per square metre.

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Affordable Housing (50 per cent): Tailored for middle-income workers earning between KSh 20,000 and KSh 149,000 monthly, priced at KSh 48,000 per square metre.

Market-Rate Units (30 per cent): Targeted at buyers earning above KSh 149,000 per month, priced at KSh 72,000 per square metre.

Depending on unit size and category, home prices range from KSh 840,000 to KSh 5.76 million. Under the programme’s flexible Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS), which carries a 3 per cent annual interest rate on social housing, an entry-level 20-square-metre social housing studio priced at KSh 840,000 requires a 10 per cent deposit (leaving a balance of KSh 756,000), payable in monthly instalments of approximately KSh 3,200 (KSh 3,187) over a 30-year tenure, allowing ordinary tenants to transition into homeowners at rates comparable to monthly rent.