Ruto’s billionaires cabinet: Joho, Mudavadi, Kabogo and other filthy rich government officials

The wealth of some of the senior officials serving in his government presents a striking contrast to the economic realities facing many Kenyans.

The wealth of some of the senior officials serving in his government presents a striking contrast to the economic realities facing many Kenyans.

President William Ruto's campaign centred on the hustlers, including boda boda riders, mama mbogas and small-scale traders struggling to survive in a challenging economy. However, the wealth of some of the senior officials serving in his government presents a striking contrast to the economic realities facing many Kenyans.

President William Ruto rose to power in 2022 on the promise of transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans through his bottom-up economic model.

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His campaign centred on the hustlers, including boda boda riders, mama mbogas and small-scale traders struggling to survive in a challenging economy.

The message resonated with millions of voters who hoped his administration would expand economic opportunities, ease the cost of living, and give ordinary citizens a greater stake in the country’s prosperity.

However, the wealth of some of the senior officials serving in his government presents a striking contrast to the economic realities facing many Kenyans.

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Several Cabinet Secretaries and other top government figures have accumulated substantial fortunes through business, property investments, and years in public life.

Their declared wealth ranges from hundreds of millions of shillings to billions, placing them among the country’s wealthiest political leaders.

Musalia Mudavadi, Hassan Joho, William Kabogo, Aden Duale and Davis Chirchir are among the senior officials whose declared fortunes illustrate the considerable wealth held by members of the political establishment.

Their financial standing has drawn attention to the contrast between the government’s bottom-up economic philosophy and the profiles of some of the people entrusted with implementing its policies.

The country continues to grapple with high living costs, unemployment, and pressure on small businesses, with taxation remaining a major concern for many entrepreneurs.

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Against this backdrop, the wealth of senior government officials remains a subject of public interest.

Here is a closer look at some of the wealthy figures serving in President Ruto’s administration and the fortunes they declared during their public careers.

Musalia Mudavadi: Sh4 billion

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is among the wealthiest figures in the administration, having declared a net worth of approximately KSh4 billion during his vetting.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi has been a fixture in Kenyan politics since the 1990s, serving in several senior government positions under successive administrations.

His political career included a stint as Finance Minister during the period associated with the Goldenberg scandal, one of Kenya’s most notorious financial scandals.

Although his time in office during that period has attracted scrutiny, Mudavadi has denied direct involvement in the scandal.

His long career in government and the scale of his declared wealth place him among the most financially prominent members of Ruto’s administration.

William Kabogo: Sh3.01 billion

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo declared a net worth of approximately KSh3.01 billion.

William Kabogo, CS Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.

The former Kiambu governor has built a substantial financial portfolio that reportedly includes property, vehicles, and other investments.

Kabogo’s career spans business and politics, including his time as the county’s governor. His wealth has made him one of the more prominent business figures to occupy a senior position in the national government.

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He now leads a ministry responsible for advancing Kenya’s digital transformation, a sector viewed as increasingly important to economic growth and employment creation.

Hassan Joho: Sh2.3 billion

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho declared a net worth of approximately KSh2.3 billion, with real estate identified as a major component of his wealth.

Before joining the Cabinet, Joho served two terms as Mombasa governor, building a strong political profile along the Kenyan coast.

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His business interests have also attracted public attention. His family’s involvement in Autoports Terminal Limited, a company associated with port operations, has previously featured in scrutiny over government contracts and procurement.

Concerns have arisen regarding alleged irregularities connected to business interests linked to the family.

Joho’s entry into the Cabinet brought one of the country’s prominent wealthy politicians into a ministry dealing with natural resources, maritime activities and the blue economy.

Aden Duale: Sh980 million

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale declared a net worth of approximately KSh980 million.

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale shaking hands with President William Ruto.

Duale has occupied influential positions in Kenyan politics for years, including serving as National Assembly Majority Leader and Defence Cabinet Secretary before taking up his current portfolio.

His declared wealth reportedly includes ranches, rental properties and high-end vehicles.

His transition to the Environment Ministry places him at the centre of government efforts involving environmental conservation, natural resources, and climate-related policies.

With a fortune approaching KSh1 billion, Duale is among the multi-millionaire political figures serving in the administration.

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Davis Chirchir: Sh509.8 million

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir declared a net worth of approximately KSh509.8 million.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

Chirchir has held several senior public positions, including serving as Energy Cabinet Secretary before returning to government in his current role.

His previous tenure in the energy sector attracted scrutiny over controversial dealings involving the Kenya Pipeline Company.

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He was also associated with investigations connected to the so-called Chicken Gate scandal. The source material indicates that authorities subsequently closed the relevant file, while the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission cleared him in a separate graft case.

Chirchir’s declared fortune places him among the administration’s wealthy officials, as he oversees a ministry responsible for major transport infrastructure and road development.

Wealth and the bottom-up promise

Ruto’s political rise was built around a promise to give ordinary Kenyans a stronger economic foundation.

His bottom-up model presented small traders, informal workers, and low-income households as the starting point for national development.

The presence of billionaires and multi-millionaires in senior government positions has consequently fuelled discussion about the relationship between personal wealth, political leadership, and the administration’s economic priorities.

The more important question is whether government policies deliver measurable improvements in people’s lives.

For Kenyans dealing with high household expenses, uncertain employment, and rising business costs, people will ultimately judge the administration's performance by whether it translates its economic promises into tangible opportunities.