Eliud Kipchoge: Inside the KSh45,000 Nike Super Shoe He Wore to Break Melbourne Marathon Record

Eliud Kipchoge: Inside the KSh45,000 Nike Super Shoe He Wore to Break Melbourne Marathon Record

Eliud Kipchoge: Inside the KSh45,000 Nike Super Shoe He Wore to Break Melbourne Marathon Record

Eliud Kipchoge’s record-breaking Melbourne Marathon performance has put Nike's unreleased KSh45,000 super shoe in the spotlight.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge delivered a masterclass at the Melbourne Marathon Festival, shattering the course record while wearing Nike's latest, unreleased prototype, a high-tech super shoe he described as giving him the sensation of gliding above the pavement.

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Crossing the finish line in a time of 2:09:10, the 41-year-old distance maestro broke the course record, captivating thousands of spectators gathered along the streets of Australia.

While Eliud Kipchoge’s stamina and execution were central to the performance, the running world immediately turned its attention to his footwear.

Laced up in custom prototypes expected to command a price tag around Ksh45,398.50 ($350) upon public rollout, the two-time Olympic champion demonstrated once again his role at the forefront of marathon innovation.

Eliud Kipchoge: Unpacking the Nike Apex Prototype

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Eliud Kipchoge: Unpacking the Nike Apex Prototype

Kipchoge’s triumph in Melbourne served as the official competitive debut for the Nike Apex super shoe. Crafted as Nike’s newest flagship marathon model, the prototype introduces a double-stacked ZoomX LT foam geometry alongside a redesigned, full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate.

The setup is tailored to maximise propulsion, improve energy retention, and cushion muscles across 42.2 kilometres.

Nike’s unreleased super shoe, reportedly valued at KSh45,000, drew attention after Eliud Kipchoge wore the high-tech prototype to break the Melbourne Marathon course record. PHOTO: NIKE

Eliud Kipchoge worked directly with Nike’s biomechanics researchers to refine the shoe's structure. Reflecting on the prototype's performance following his victory, he praised its stability and smooth toe-off transition, noting that the combination left him feeling as though he were airborne on the road.

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While Kipchoge provided the ultimate real-world test for the shoe during his Australian debut, retail availability remains limited. Everyday runners and gear collectors will need to wait until the commercial launch in January 2027 before acquiring a pair.

The Seven-Continent Challenge: Eliud Kipchoge's World Tour Progress

Eliud Kipchoge maintains a clean and traditional diet

The Australian victory represents a key milestone within the broader Eliud Kipchoge World Tour. The two-year initiative sees the Kenyan legend competing in seven marathons across all seven continents to champion global sportsmanship, youth education, and environmental conservation.

By taking top honours in Melbourne, Kipchoge successfully completed the third continent on his itinerary:

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Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (Africa): Completed in May 2026.

Porto Alegre Marathon (South America): Completed in July 2026.

Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival (Oceania): Won in October 2026 with a course record of 2:09:10.

With Oceania concluded, the world tour next shifts toward upcoming stops across Europe, North America, Asia, and Antarctica.

Eliud Kipchoge’s course record in Melbourne adds another accomplishment to a career widely considered the greatest in marathon history. Across his career, Kipchoge has lined up for 27 competitive marathons, accumulating 17 career victories.

His historical resume includes groundbreaking marks over the distance:

Official World Record: 2:01:09, set at the Berlin Marathon on September 25, 2022, lowering his previous world benchmark of 2:01:39 from 2:018.

Historic Sub-Two-Hour Run: 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, on October 12, 2019. Although not ratified as an official World Athletics world record due to controlled conditions and open pacemaking, it remains the fastest recorded 42.2 km effort in history.

Olympic Legacy: Consecutive marathon gold medals at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.