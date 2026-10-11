Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge wins the Nike Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026, in Australia and sets a new course record.

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge wins the Nike Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026, in Australia and sets a new course record.

Eliud Kipchoge wins first marathon in 3 years, sets new record at Melbourne Marathon

41-year-old Eliud Kipchoge cruised to victory at the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday, October 11, 2026 and set a new record after shedding two seconds from the previous record.

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has ended his three-year marathon title drought with a record-breaking win at the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

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The two-time Olympic champion crossed the finish line in 2:09:10, setting a new record for the marathon after shedding off two seconds from the previous record.

The victory also marked his first win in a competitive marathon in three years, with the 41-year-old legend proving that he still has what it takes to challenge the next generation of athletes.

The stakes were high with Australia’s Jimmy Whelan going head-to-head with Kipchoge until approximately the 30km when the Kenyan marathon legend surged ahead and swept to victory.

His last win was at the Berlin Marathon in September 2023, with subsequent races ending in disappointment as victory remained elusive.

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Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge wins the Nike Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026, in Australia and sets a new course record.

Nonetheless, he remained unbowed and focused on his goal, with his efforts paying off handsomely and cementing his status.

Eliud Kipchoge confirms he is still in the game

The king of marathon received considerable attention from fans and journalists at the finish line and appeared comfortable at the finish line where he spent about 30 minutes interacting with fans after completing the gruelling race.

“The crowd is so wonderful; I’ve never seen a crowd like this. Melbourne is really, really a sporting city," he remarked.

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Kipchoge added that he is still in good shape to give younger athletes a run for their money, with the victory

I believe that my body is still peaking, still able to compete with the next generation. The oldest athlete is still competing but I am happy to run with the gen Zs.

I [increased] the pace after 30km, to see whether I can run well and beat the [race record]. My plan went well.

President William Ruto celebrated Kipchoge's win, noting that at 41 years of age, the decorated athlete continues to make the country proud.

We celebrate Eliud Kipchoge as one of the greatest marathon runners the world has ever seen. At 41, he continues to compete and win, flying our flag high on the global stage. His victory at the Melbourne Marathon in Australia, where he set a new course record of 2:09:10, is another remarkable achievement and an inspiration to all. Hongera, Kipchoge!

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Eliud Kipchoge's world tour

After a decorated career that has seen him grace the stage at some of the world’s biggest competitions, the legend embarked on a world tour to give fans a chance to experience his marathon magic.

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge wins the Nike Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026, in Australia and sets a new course record.

The Melbourne Marathon is part of his world tour, which was launched in South Africa in May 2026.

Kipchoge is attempting to run a marathon on all the continents, excluding Antarctica.