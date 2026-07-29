Joho suspends Tata Chemicals Magadi mining operations. Here’s why

The company, which operates soda ash mining activities at Lake Magadi in Kajiado County, has been instructed to stop operations pending further review by the government.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Ali Joho, has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining operations by Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, citing multiple unresolved compliance failures under the country’s mining laws.

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The directive, issued on Tuesday, July 29, halts the company’s operations until it demonstrates full compliance with the Mining Act and other applicable regulations governing Kenya’s extractive sector.

The Ministry of Mining said the decision followed years of engagement between the State Department for Mining and the company over its statutory obligations.

Operations halted immediately

According to the ministry, the suspension affects all mining operations conducted by Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited.

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The company, which operates soda ash mining activities at Lake Magadi in Kajiado County, has been instructed to stop operations pending further review by the government.

The ministry emphasised that the suspension will remain in force until the company addresses all outstanding compliance issues and receives clearance from the relevant authorities.

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments

Laws cited by the ministry

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In the press release, the government said Tata Chemicals Magadi had failed to fully comply with several legal frameworks, including:

The Mining Act, Cap. 306

The Mining (Licence and Permit) Regulations, 2017

The Mining (Royalty Collection and Management) Regulations, 2024

Other applicable laws governing Kenya’s mining sector

The ministry noted that despite sustained discussions with the company, several critical issues remained unresolved.

Compliance issues raised

The government listed a number of concerns that informed the suspension order. These include:

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Lack of a clear mineral beneficiation and value-addition strategy

Outstanding royalty reconciliation and payment obligations

Insufficient export reporting and reconciliation

Poor implementation of Community Development Agreements (CDAs)

Inadequate employment and skills transfer plans for Kenyan citizens

Weak procurement of local goods and services

Environmental compliance shortfalls

The inclusion of both financial and social obligations suggests the ministry is taking a broader approach to compliance beyond licensing requirements alone.

What Tata Chemicals must do before reopening

Before operations can resume, the company has been directed to submit comprehensive documentation and evidence proving that it has met all statutory obligations.

Tata Chemicals Magadi

The ministry also wants the company to address any outstanding liabilities, including unresolved royalty obligations and other regulatory concerns identified during the engagement process.

No timeline was provided for the possible resumption of operations.

Government signals tougher oversight

CS Joho said the ministry remains committed to ensuring that Kenya’s mineral resources are exploited responsibly, sustainably, and in a manner that delivers maximum economic value to the country.

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