Peres Jepchirchir is a Kenyan professional long-distance runner who competes mainly in road running competitions (Image: Files)

Peres Jepchirchir is a Kenyan professional long-distance runner who competes mainly in road running competitions (Image: Files)

An out-of-competition test collected in Kenya before the Sydney Marathon has cost Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir her title and earned her a three-year ban. Here's what EPO does, how anti-doping tests detect it and what happens to athletes caught using prohibited substances.

Kenyan marathon star Peres Jepchirchir has lost her 2026 Sydney Marathon title after admitting to anti-doping violations involving erythropoietin (EPO), a prohibited substance associated with increased red blood cell production.

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The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the three-year suspension on November 19, 2026, following an investigation into an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before the August 30 race.

Jepchirchir, 33, had won the Sydney Marathon by more than three minutes, adding another major title to a career that includes Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, the 2025 World Athletics Championships and victories in New York, Boston and London.

The second-place finisher, compatriot Irine Cheptai, has since been elevated to the 2026 women's champion.

Jepchirchir won the gold medal in the women's marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image: Files)

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The doping case

The sample collected from Jepchirchir in Kenya returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO, reported to the AIU on September 17.

During an interview on the same date, the athlete denied using the substance and said she did not know how the finding had occurred.

The AIU provisionally suspended her on October 20.

She subsequently signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form, acknowledging violations relating to the presence and use of a prohibited substance.

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Interestingly, Jepchirchir had also undergone testing on the actual Sydney Marathon race day, with the result coming back negative.

The earlier out-of-competition finding nevertheless remained valid.

The case illustrates why elite athletes are tested during training periods and not just when they turn up for major competitions.

What is EPO and why is it banned?

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EPO stands for erythropoietin, a hormone naturally produced mainly by the kidneys.

It stimulates the bone marrow to manufacture red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to muscles and other tissues.

Synthetic EPO can artificially increase the body's red blood cell production and oxygen-carrying capacity.

For marathon runners and other endurance athletes, this can provide an unfair advantage by improving their ability to sustain physical effort over long distances.

The substance also carries serious health risks when misused, including increased blood viscosity and a higher risk of dangerous blood clots.

Under the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List, EPO falls under category S2, covering peptide hormones and related substances.

It is prohibited both in and out of competition.

Jepchirchir was the champion at the 2016 and 2020 World Half Marathon Championships (Image: Files)

Jepchirchir gets three year ban

The standard sanction applicable to the EPO violations was four years.

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However, the AIU confirmed that Jepchirchir received a one-year reduction after admitting the violations and accepting the consequences under the early-admission provision of the anti-doping rules.

Her suspension runs from October 20, 2026, and she accepted the disqualification of all competitive results dating back to July 17, 2026.

The disqualification therefore goes beyond the Sydney Marathon.

Her earlier Olympic, world championship and major marathon victories fall outside the affected period.

There is another significant consequence.

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Sydney Marathon organisers had previously stated that athletes receiving doping bans of at least three months are barred for life from all eight Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Jepchirchir's three-year sanction therefore carries implications beyond her immediate suspension.

What happens to the other athletes?

The Sydney decision is part of a wider enforcement action involving Kenyan distance runners.

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The AIU also announced three-year and six-year suspensions for Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir respectively.

Their cases involved different evidence, including EPO findings and abnormalities in an Athlete Biological Passport.

For Kenya, the latest sanctions renew questions about doping in a country whose international athletics reputation has been built on generations of world-class distance runners.

The AIU says Kenyan authorities have made progress but still need to strengthen the country's anti-doping system and tackle criminal networks involved in facilitating doping.

For Jepchirchir, the immediate consequence is clear - a three-year absence from competition and the loss of a major marathon title.

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