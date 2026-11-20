Lake Naivasha is home to roughly 600 to 700 hippos, though wildlife officials are currently investigating a cluster of recent hippo deaths in and around the lake (Image: Files)

Lake Naivasha is home to roughly 600 to 700 hippos, though wildlife officials are currently investigating a cluster of recent hippo deaths in and around the lake (Image: Files)

Discarded fishing nets and unsuitable food have been linked to the deaths of hippos at Lake Naivasha, exposing the dangers of human activity around one of Kenya's most important wildlife habitats.

A series of hippopotamus deaths around Lake Naivasha has raised fresh concerns about the risks facing wildlife living alongside fishing and farming communities.

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Investigations by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) established that two of the dead animals had suffered fatal digestive complications after consuming materials associated with human activity.

In one case, a post-mortem examination of a sub-adult female hippo revealed a compacted mass of discarded synthetic fishing nets blocking the passage between its stomach and small intestine.

The obstruction prevented normal digestion and was associated with cardiopulmonary failure, hypovolemic shock and endotoxemia.

In simpler terms, the swallowed netting caused a severe internal blockage that eventually led to the animal's death.

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The second case involved an adult female whose stomach was severely distended by gas.

Maize stalks found among the stomach contents may have contributed to dietary overload and excessive fermentation, causing the stomach to swell and compress the lungs.

KWS identified acute gastrointestinal bloat as the likely mechanism behind the animal's respiratory distress and eventual death.

The investigations followed reports of multiple hippo carcasses around the lake in October and November.

The two post-mortem findings do not establish that every reported death had the same cause.

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The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is investigating the deaths of at least seven hippos recorded between October 28 and November 19, 2026 (Image: Files)

The danger with discarded fishing nets

Hippos spend much of the day submerged in water and typically leave the lake at night to graze on land.

Their movement between water and feeding grounds brings them into contact with areas used by fishermen, farmers and other communities.

Discarded synthetic fishing nets present a particular danger because animals can swallow the material while feeding.

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Unlike ordinary vegetation, synthetic netting cannot be digested. It can accumulate in the digestive tract, causing obstruction, internal injury and potentially death.

The risk extends beyond hippos. Discarded fishing lines, nets and other plastic materials can entangle or injure birds, fish and other aquatic wildlife.

KWS has urged fishermen, beach management units and local communities to handle fishing equipment responsibly and ensure damaged or unwanted nets are properly collected and disposed of.

KWS has urged local fishermen, beach management units, and lakeside farmers to dispose of fishing gear properly and keep agricultural waste out of wildlife grazing zones (Images: Files)

The problem extends beyond fishing

The maize-stalk finding also highlights the risks of exposing wild animals to inappropriate food materials.

Hippos are naturally adapted to grazing on grass.

Their digestive systems are designed around their normal diet, and consuming large quantities of unsuitable material can cause serious complications.

The wider Lake Naivasha ecosystem is already under pressure.

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute's 2022 survey counted 686 hippos in Lake Naivasha and its adjacent wetlands.

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It identified illegal fishing, destruction of riparian habitats and encroachment as some of the threats affecting their environment.

A separate Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute assessment covering 2024 - 2026 identified pollution, excessive water abstraction, catchment degradation and sedimentation as broader environmental challenges facing the basin.

Lake Naivasha also supports fishing, horticulture, tourism and domestic water supply, meaning conservation efforts must account for the livelihoods of communities that depend on it.

Protecting wildlife around Lake Naivasha

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The latest deaths are a reminder that human activities can create dangers for wildlife even without deliberate hunting or poisoning.

Proper disposal of fishing gear, control of waste entering the lake and protection of natural feeding areas are among the practical measures needed to reduce these risks.

There is also a need for stronger cooperation between KWS, fisheries authorities, county officials, farmers and beach management units.

Fishermen depend on the lake for their livelihoods, while hippos depend on its surrounding habitat for survival.

Protecting the two interests requires responsible management of the same shared environment.

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Fishing nets should not be left where wildlife can ingest them, and wild animals should not be exposed to unsuitable food.