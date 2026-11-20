Athletes Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir banned: Inside Kenya's latest doping cases
Peres Jepchirchir was not the only prominent Kenyan athlete sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on November 19, 2026.
Veronica Loleo, a world road running championships silver medallist, received a three-year ban after admitting to anti-doping violations involving erythropoietin (EPO).
Marathon runner Ronald Kipkoech Korir received a six-year suspension following abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport.
Although announced together, the cases involved two different approaches to detecting doping, offering a glimpse into how international athletics authorities investigate athletes beyond conventional drug tests.
Veronica Loleo: EPO findings in two samples
Loleo, ranked among the world's leading half-marathon runners, won silver in the women's half-marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.
Her case began with blood and urine samples collected out of competition in Kenya on September 6, 2026.
The AIU received adverse analytical findings from the samples on October 13 and October 16 respectively.
After reviewing the findings, the integrity unit issued her with a Notice of Allegation on October 23 and imposed a provisional suspension.
During a subsequent interview, Loleo denied knowing how the prohibited substance had entered her body.
She told investigators that she had received an injection to treat an injury and associated pain but could not recall the name of the medication.
She was given an opportunity to provide a detailed written explanation or admit the anti-doping violations and accept the proposed consequences.
By October 30, she had signed an admission and acceptance form, acknowledging violations relating to the presence and use of EPO.
The standard sanction was four years, but her admission and acceptance of consequences secured a one-year reduction.
She was consequently banned for three years.
Loleo also accepted disqualification of all competitive results dating back to September 6, including her World Road Running Championships silver medal.
Ronald Korir: How the blood passport exposed abnormalities
Korir's case did not begin with a positive EPO test.
Investigators instead relied on a system known as the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).
The passport is an electronic record that tracks an athlete's biological markers over time.
Rather than looking only for traces of a banned substance, it monitors changes in the body that could indicate prohibited manipulation.
For endurance athletes, blood markers such as haemoglobin and reticulocyte levels help investigators assess changes in red blood cell production.
In Korir's case, 20 blood samples collected between May 6, 2023, and August 18, 2025, were analysed.
The resulting profile raised concerns about unusual biological variations.
An expert panel identified abnormalities in samples collected between January and March 2024, before the Hamburg Marathon, and again in January and February 2025, ahead of the Osaka Marathon.
The experts unanimously assessed the profile as indicating likely doping.
The Athlete Passport Management Unit subsequently issued an adverse passport finding, notifying Korir on May 20, 2026.
Korir receives six year ban
Korir attended an interview with AIU representatives but twice failed to provide requested written explanations for the abnormalities in his passport.
The AIU formally charged him with an anti-doping rule violation on September 25 and imposed a provisional suspension.
He subsequently failed to respond to the charge within the prescribed deadline.
Under the applicable rules, this was treated as a waiver of his right to a hearing and an admission of the violation.
The AIU imposed a six-year suspension and disqualified his competitive results dating back to January 19, 2024, the date of the first abnormal sample in his passport.
Korir, 35, previously finished fourth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.
The published AIU announcement identifies the passport evidence and procedural outcome but does not provide a simple calculation explaining the six-year sanction.
What does it mean for Kenyan athletics?
The latest suspensions add to the pressure on Kenya's athletics administration to strengthen its anti-doping controls.
AIU Chief Executive Brett Clothier acknowledged that Kenyan authorities had made progress over the past five years but said the latest cases showed that much more work remained.
The government has committed to strengthening the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and addressing criminal networks that facilitate doping.
The issue extends beyond individual athletes.
International race organisers, sponsors and athletics authorities rely on credible results, while clean competitors risk losing titles, prize money and career opportunities when prohibited substances undermine competition.
The cases also demonstrate why doping investigations do not depend entirely on catching an athlete with a banned substance in one test.
Direct laboratory findings and long-term biological monitoring can both lead to sanctions.
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