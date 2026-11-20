Veronica Loleo is a Kenyan long-distance road runner who received a three-year doping ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) (Image: Files)

Veronica Loleo is a Kenyan long-distance road runner who received a three-year doping ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) (Image: Files)

One was caught through EPO findings in blood and urine samples; the other through years of abnormal blood profiles. Both Kenyan runners have received lengthy suspensions following investigations by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Peres Jepchirchir was not the only prominent Kenyan athlete sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on November 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veronica Loleo, a world road running championships silver medallist, received a three-year ban after admitting to anti-doping violations involving erythropoietin (EPO).

Marathon runner Ronald Kipkoech Korir received a six-year suspension following abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport.

Although announced together, the cases involved two different approaches to detecting doping, offering a glimpse into how international athletics authorities investigate athletes beyond conventional drug tests.

Ronald Kipkoech Korir is a Kenyan long-distance runner who competes in the marathon (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veronica Loleo: EPO findings in two samples

Loleo, ranked among the world's leading half-marathon runners, won silver in the women's half-marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

Her case began with blood and urine samples collected out of competition in Kenya on September 6, 2026.

The AIU received adverse analytical findings from the samples on October 13 and October 16 respectively.

After reviewing the findings, the integrity unit issued her with a Notice of Allegation on October 23 and imposed a provisional suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a subsequent interview, Loleo denied knowing how the prohibited substance had entered her body.

She told investigators that she had received an injection to treat an injury and associated pain but could not recall the name of the medication.

She was given an opportunity to provide a detailed written explanation or admit the anti-doping violations and accept the proposed consequences.

By October 30, she had signed an admission and acceptance form, acknowledging violations relating to the presence and use of EPO.

The standard sanction was four years, but her admission and acceptance of consequences secured a one-year reduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was consequently banned for three years.

Loleo also accepted disqualification of all competitive results dating back to September 6, including her World Road Running Championships silver medal.

Peres Jepchirchir is a Kenyan professional long-distance runner who competes mainly in road running competitions (Image: Files)

Ronald Korir: How the blood passport exposed abnormalities

Korir's case did not begin with a positive EPO test.

Investigators instead relied on a system known as the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

The passport is an electronic record that tracks an athlete's biological markers over time.

Rather than looking only for traces of a banned substance, it monitors changes in the body that could indicate prohibited manipulation.

For endurance athletes, blood markers such as haemoglobin and reticulocyte levels help investigators assess changes in red blood cell production.

In Korir's case, 20 blood samples collected between May 6, 2023, and August 18, 2025, were analysed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resulting profile raised concerns about unusual biological variations.

An expert panel identified abnormalities in samples collected between January and March 2024, before the Hamburg Marathon, and again in January and February 2025, ahead of the Osaka Marathon.

The experts unanimously assessed the profile as indicating likely doping.

The Athlete Passport Management Unit subsequently issued an adverse passport finding, notifying Korir on May 20, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Korir receives six year ban

Korir attended an interview with AIU representatives but twice failed to provide requested written explanations for the abnormalities in his passport.

The AIU formally charged him with an anti-doping rule violation on September 25 and imposed a provisional suspension.

He subsequently failed to respond to the charge within the prescribed deadline.

Under the applicable rules, this was treated as a waiver of his right to a hearing and an admission of the violation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AIU imposed a six-year suspension and disqualified his competitive results dating back to January 19, 2024, the date of the first abnormal sample in his passport.

Korir, 35, previously finished fourth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

The published AIU announcement identifies the passport evidence and procedural outcome but does not provide a simple calculation explaining the six-year sanction.

What does it mean for Kenyan athletics?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest suspensions add to the pressure on Kenya's athletics administration to strengthen its anti-doping controls.

AIU Chief Executive Brett Clothier acknowledged that Kenyan authorities had made progress over the past five years but said the latest cases showed that much more work remained.

The government has committed to strengthening the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and addressing criminal networks that facilitate doping.

The issue extends beyond individual athletes.

International race organisers, sponsors and athletics authorities rely on credible results, while clean competitors risk losing titles, prize money and career opportunities when prohibited substances undermine competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cases also demonstrate why doping investigations do not depend entirely on catching an athlete with a banned substance in one test.