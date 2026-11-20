Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) is a Kenyan political party and grassroots movement formed ahead of the 2027 general election (Image: Files)

Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) is a Kenyan political party and grassroots movement formed ahead of the 2027 general election (Image: Files)

2027 elections: Five changes opposition leaders want IEBC to make

Opposition leaders are pushing for a cleaner voter register, changes to presidential results transmission and tighter scrutiny of election technology ahead of the August 2027 General Election. Here are the five major reforms they want implemented.

Preparations for Kenya's 2027 General Election have come under fresh scrutiny after opposition leaders walked out of a consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on November 19, 2026.

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The leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Chief Justice David Maraga and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, accused the commission of failing to address concerns they had raised about election preparedness.

Their demands cover voter registration, the transmission of presidential results, election technology, diaspora voting and accountability within the electoral process.

Here are five major changes they want before Kenyans head to the ballot.

Pauline Njoroge (Pauline N Njoroge) is a Kenyan digital communications strategist, political strategist affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement (Image: Files)

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1. An independent audit of the voter register

The opposition wants IEBC to conduct a comprehensive audit of the national voter register and its biometric records before the next election.

The exercise would identify duplicate entries, deceased voters and other ineligible names while ensuring that every qualified Kenyan has an opportunity to register.

The coalition also wants the register published in a format that allows political parties, observers and members of the public to scrutinise the records.

Its argument is that the existing voter verification portal does not replace the public inspection required under the law.

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The demand also places attention on the registration of new voters and access to national identity cards, which are necessary for eligible citizens seeking to register.

2. Changes to presidential results transmission

One of the most contentious proposals concerns how presidential election results are handled after counting at polling stations.

The opposition wants to abolish the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, proposing a decentralised arrangement in which constituency-level results form the basis of the final outcome.

It also wants the results transmission infrastructure redesigned to provide independent servers for each of the 290 constituencies and the diaspora vote.

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Political parties, candidates and the media would receive read-only access to the transmitted results.

The coalition argues that this would make it easier to monitor results as they move through the system and reduce concerns about interference.

However, Kenya's existing legal framework already provides that presidential results declared by constituency returning officers are final and cannot be altered by the national tallying centre.

An October 2026 High Court ruling also upheld the national commission's role in aggregating results and verifying compliance with the constitutional threshold for winning the presidency.

Any proposed changes to the national tallying arrangement would therefore need to account for that legal framework.

Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua is a Kenyan politician who served as the second deputy president of Kenya (Image: Files)

3. Live-streaming voting and counting

The opposition wants voting, counting and the announcement of results broadcast live from polling stations and tallying centres.

The proposal is intended to allow political parties, candidates, observers and the public to follow the process without relying entirely on information released after voting has ended.

It also wants the results announced at polling stations to be openly verifiable and consistent with the figures transmitted to constituency and national tallying centres.

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Article 86 of the Constitution already requires election systems to be accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

It also requires votes to be counted, tabulated and announced promptly at polling stations.

The proposed live-streaming arrangement would add another layer of public visibility to that process.

4. Electronic voting for Kenyans abroad

Another proposal is to pilot secure electronic voting for Kenyans living outside the country.

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Diaspora voters currently rely on designated physical polling arrangements, which can make participation difficult for citizens living far from Kenyan diplomatic missions.

The opposition wants IEBC to explore electronic voting that would allow eligible Kenyans abroad to participate without travelling to designated polling centres.

However, introducing such a system would require clear safeguards covering voter identification, ballot secrecy, cybersecurity, auditability and the verification of results.

A successful pilot would also need to demonstrate that electronic voting can protect the integrity of the election.

5. Independent checks on election technology and officials

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The opposition wants greater scrutiny of the technology, personnel and materials that determine how elections are conducted.

Its proposals include independent end-to-end testing of Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, public simulations, security assessments and access to technical information about the systems.

It also wants transparent procurement, independent auditing and safeguards against the unilateral alteration of electronic election records.

Beyond technology, the coalition has called for competitive recruitment and vetting of constituency returning officers and county election managers, as well as an independent audit of ballot printing and distribution.

It is also proposing tougher penalties for serious electoral offences, including interference with results, manipulation of election technology and the misuse of public resources for partisan campaigns.

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What IEBC says about its preparedness

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon regretted the opposition's decision to leave the November 19 meeting, saying the forum had been convened to explain the commission's preparations and allow political parties to raise their concerns.

He disclosed that procurement of election technology equipment had been initiated in July but was facing delays arising from court proceedings.

Recruitment of a chief executive for the commission's secretariat had also been affected by litigation.

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Representatives of UDA and ODM remained at the meeting and argued that all political parties should use the common consultation process to present their proposals.

The opposition, meanwhile, maintains that the concerns must be addressed before the election rather than being left for disputes after the results are announced.