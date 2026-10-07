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Ailing Oburu Odinga sends message through son Jaoko as he misses Raila mausoleum ceremony

Tunoi Kevin 14:00 - 07 October 2026
Jaoko Odinga (Right), addressed the gathering on behalf of his father Oburu Odinga saying the senator had been absent on his doctors' orders.
Oburu Odinga's son Jaoko disclosed the senator's medical team had put him on a strict recovery programme that rules out physically demanding engagements.
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ODM leader Oburu Oginga missed the dedication of Raila Odinga's mausoleum in Bondo on Wednesday.

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His son, Jaoko Odinga, addressed the gathering on his behalf, saying the senator had been absent on his doctors' orders.

The message comes a day after the party and family denied social media claims that he had died.

Jaoko spoke at the state ceremony at the Kang'o ka Jaramogi homestead, where President William Ruto formally commissioned the memorial. He read a personal statement for his father.

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He said the senator's medical team had put him on a strict recovery programme that rules out physically demanding engagements.

"I am speaking to you while observing strict directives from my doctors to rest and limit my physical engagements," Jaoko read.

He continued: "However, I want to assure you that... my spirit, my mind, my heart are fully present."

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According to Jaoko, Oburu remained fully aware of how important the day was. The statement also restated his commitment to national unity.

Jaoko ended with a tribute to the late former Prime Minister: "Long live the spirit of Baba. Long live the legacy of Baba."

Oburu travelled to the United Kingdom in September for routine medical check-ups linked to his age, according to the account provided. He was later admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

On Tuesday, his secretariat, family members and ODM officials issued statements rejecting the claims that he had died. The secretariat said he was alive, safe and recovering steadily.

Oburu Secretariat later issued a formal communiqué calling the reports deliberate fabrications meant to mislead the public.
Oburu Odinga Secretariat later issued a formal communiqué calling the reports deliberate fabrications meant to mislead the public.
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That statement spoke of doctors' orders to rest, but did not mention a hospital stay.

Kenyans online have flagged inconsistencies in the party's messaging, and some continue to ask for proof of life, such as a video or photograph.

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