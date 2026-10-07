Ailing Oburu Odinga sends message through son Jaoko as he misses Raila mausoleum ceremony

Dr. Oburu Oginga's remarks on behalf of the Jaramogi Family. “This mausoleum is not just a place of rest; it stands proudly as a living center of democracy. It is a monument dedicated to the ideals of freedom, constitutionalism, and the relentless pursuit of justice that my brother championed throughout his life." "“Finally, I wish to share a personal update. As you can see, I am speaking to you while observing strict directives from my doctors to rest and limit my physical engagements. However, I want to assure you that even as I take this forced rest, my spirit, mind, and heart are fully present." - Dr. Oburu Oginga Odinga, M.G.H, Siaya County Senator and ODM Party Leader