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Oburu Odinga absent as Ruto hands over Raila's mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi

Tunoi Kevin 13:07 - 07 October 2026
President William Ruto unveiled the Raila Odinga Maousoleum at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.
Raila Odinga's mausoleum at the Kang'o ka Jaramogi sits beside the tomb of Raila's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya's first vice president.
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President William Ruto has formally dedicated the final resting place of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, but ODM leader Oburu Oginga was nowhere to be seen.

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The no-show comes a day after his office dismissed online claims that he had died.

Raila Odinga's son Raila Junior in his address conveyed an apology from the event from Oburu Odinga for missing out.

The memorial, at the Kang'o ka Jaramogi homestead, now sits beside the tomb of Raila's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya's first vice president.

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Raila Odinga mausoleum pentagon design

Raila Odinga's mausoleum's design draws on Raila's political career, his family's story, and the causes he pursued through decades at the heart of Kenya's struggle for change.

Raila's widow, Mama Ida Odinga, joined relatives, senior Nyanza politicians and other invited guests.

Oburu's son, Jaoko, was among the family members present.

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The President was accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu's Anyang' Nyong'o and Homa Bay's Gladys Wanga.

Soldiers gave a ceremonial send-off. Entry to the grounds was restricted, but areas were set aside for members of the public to watch.

Where is Oburu Odinga?

On Tuesday, Oburu's secretariat insisted he was alive and recuperating steadily, branding the rumours false and malicious.

It said his doctors had told him to take it easy and avoid strenuous activity, though he was still following party and national affairs.

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ODM party leader Oburu Odinga

The office added that he had been drafting his remarks for Wednesday's event when the rumours began spreading. It did not disclose his ailment.

Meaning behind mausoleum shape

The most striking feature of Raila's tomb is its five-sided form. Planners deliberately set it against Jaramogi's six-sided tomb.

According to an official who led journalists on a tour, the contrasting shapes were chosen so the two memorials complement each other as a father-and-son pair.

The pentagon also nods to politics. Ahead of the 2007 General Election, Raila brought together a formidable team of allies under ODM that became known as the "Pentagon".

Kenya Defence Forces engineers built the structure, working with technical staff from the museum sector.

Once complete, it is expected to be managed by the National Museums of Kenya, which will preserve and interpret it. It will join a larger heritage site at the homestead that already has a museum on Jaramogi's life.

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Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, after decades in public life that included a stint as Prime Minister.

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