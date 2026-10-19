Jalang'o Criticised Over Disrespectful Remarks Suggesting to Find Husband for Winnie Odinga

Jalang'o suggested he would help Winnie, the Nairobi senate seat aspirant, find a husband, a remark many Kenyans online branded disrespectful.

Jalang'o suggested he would help Winnie, the Nairobi senate seat aspirant, find a husband, a remark many Kenyans online branded disrespectful.

Jalang'o's "find her a husband" remark has not gone down well online, with many accusing Jalang'o of punching below the belt in the early Nairobi senatorial campaign.

Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, is facing heavy backlash after making a string of provocative remarks about Winnie Odinga at a political rally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comment that drew the most anger came when Jalang'o suggested he would help Winnie, the Nairobi senate seat aspirant, find a husband, a remark many Kenyans online branded disrespectful and unnecessary from a sitting lawmaker.

"I must find her a man. Should I find her a man or not?" he asked the crowd.

Jalang'o Eyes Nairobi Senate Seat, Claims Ruto's Backing

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outspoken MP is setting his sights on the Nairobi senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Jalang'o bragged that his campaign so far as a quiet, grassroots effort, but said he was now ready to apply pressure on Winnie as the race heats up.

Jalang'o also claimed he had President William Ruto's backing for his bid.

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o with President William Ruto.

He laid out what sounded like a two-stage plan to beat Winnie. First, he said, he intended to defeat her during the Orange Democratic Movement nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalang'o then predicted that, should she lose, she would abandon the party altogether.

The remarks suggest Jalang'o is bracing for a tough fight, both within ODM and, should he clinch the party ticket, in the wider general election.

Kenyans online condemn Jalang'o's comments

The "find her a husband" remark has not gone down well online, with many accusing Jalang'o of punching below the belt in a campaign that had, until now, stayed relatively civil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports analyst Carol Radull was among those who called him out. "Jalas my friend. Why are you attacking someone who has not even mentioned you? Please lets keep campaigns clean, progressive and respectful," she wrote.

Other Kenyans online echoed similar sentiments. One user, Imoreen, asked, "When did finding a husband become an achievement?"

Another, Phylinejean, pointed to Winnie's family legacy, writing, "Why would he say that? Winnie's father is the reason he even has a political career, put some respect on her name!"

User Wonderkibe simply called the comment "so disrespectful," while the_patrick_m suggested the remarks could cost Jalang'o support among female voters in Nairobi. "And just like that, the Nairobi female votes may be largely gone," they wrote.

Others accused Jalang'o of appearing rattled by Winnie's growing profile. Kitovu_media wrote that Winnie had not mentioned him even once, yet he had "been busy talking about her ever since she mentioned her bid," calling it a possible sign of a man in "panic mode."