Six short films featuring Kenyan children unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative. (Image: Files)

Six short films featuring Kenyan children unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative. (Image: Files)

New campaign uses 6 films to bring children's voices into Kenya's 2027 election conversation

Six short films featuring Kenyan children have premiered in Nairobi as a new national campaign seeks to ensure their concerns on education, healthcare and protection are considered in decisions ahead of the 2027 General Election

Six short films featuring Kenyan children have premiered in Nairobi as part of a new national campaign seeking to influence public policy and ensure children's concerns are considered ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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The films were unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative bringing together D&R Impact, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Nation Media Foundation and the Centre for Behaviour Change and Communication (CBCC).

The campaign seeks to give children aged between five and 15 years a platform to share their experiences, concerns and aspirations with the public and policymakers, despite being too young to participate in the electoral process.

Its launch coincided with World Children's Day, which marks the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

The convention recognises children's right to express their views and have them considered in matters affecting their lives.

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Six short films featuring Kenyan children unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative. (Image: Files)

Through the films, the organisers intend to bring children's perspectives into public discussions as political parties and candidates begin preparing for the 2027 elections.

Over the next year, the campaign will collect and share children's experiences from different regions of Kenya through television, radio, print, digital platforms and community engagements.

Eugene Mbugua, Founder of D&R Studios and D&R Impact, said the initiative would use storytelling and media to influence how Kenyans understand issues affecting children and the decisions made about their future.

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"Storytelling and media have the power to shape how societies think, what they prioritise and ultimately how they act. Through this campaign, we want to harness that power so that millions of Kenyans hear directly from children, and so that their stories influence public policy and the choices we make about our country's future," Mbugua said.

The campaign will focus on issues including education, healthcare, safety and child protection, with the organisers seeking to influence public policy, legislative priorities, government planning and resource allocation.

Six short films featuring Kenyan children unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative. (Image: Files)

Dr Catherine Lengewa of CBCC said the organisation would help assess whether the campaign translates children's experiences into changes in public attitudes and policy.

“Change begins when people hear directly from those affected by their choices. CBCC will help the campaign measure what shifts in public attitudes and policy, so that children’s priorities become commitments leaders can be held to.”

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The organisers intend to bring together the children's views and policy proposals in a Children's Manifesto, which will be developed during the campaign.

The document is expected to contain actionable recommendations and will be presented to key political parties ahead of their primaries, as well as the Presidency, the Chief Justice, the Chair of the Council of Governors and county leadership.

The aim is to secure commitments on children's priorities that extend beyond the election period and can be followed up through government policy and implementation.

Speaking at the launch, SHOFCO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Odede said children from informal settlements would also be represented through the organisation's community networks.

"I grew up in Kibera, and I know what it means for a child to have something important to say with nobody asking. Through SHOFCO's community networks across Kenya, children from informal settlements will be heard by the people who make decisions about their lives," Odede said.

Six short films featuring Kenyan children unveiled on Friday, November 20, at the Capital Club during the launch of If You Ask Me, a non-partisan initiative. (Image: Files)

Nation Media Foundation also pledged support for the initiative, with its Chief Corporate Affairs, Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Monica Waceke, emphasising the role of media in keeping children's interests in public discussions.

“We believe media should serve the public good, and children's futures sit at the heart of that. We are proud to support a campaign that gives Kenya's children a platform and keeps their priorities in view throughout the election year," Waceke said.

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The campaign says it will remain independent of political parties and candidates while promoting peace, national unity and inclusion during the election period.

It has also placed child safeguarding and meaningful participation at the centre of its activities, with the organisers seeking to ensure that children's involvement is safe and that their views are represented in the decisions affecting them.