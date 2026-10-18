Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

Ebola in Kenya: Ministry of Health Confirms Rise in Cases of Viral Disease, Total Number of Infections at 8

According to Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, the 49-year-old man, a patient attendant, reportedly developed muscle pain, fever and headache . The patient has been isolated.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional case of Ebola virus disease.

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This recent development brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

According to Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, the 49-year-old man, a patient attendant, reportedly developed muscle pain, fever and headache . The patient is not a healthcare worker and has already been isolated to allow for treatment.

One additional Ebola case has been confirmed in Kenya. #EbolaalertKe https://t.co/IzD0sEbc7c — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 18, 2026

The recent case comes after the government addressed public fears of a possible lockdown after the country recorded the confirmation of four new cases of Ebola, bringing the total confirmed cases to seven.

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Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth has confirmed one more Ebola case, bringing Kenya’s total to eight. https://t.co/xPvrUXM89k — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 18, 2026

In a statement issued after the country recorded four more confirmed cases of Ebola infection on October 17, 2026, the Ministry of Health assured Kenyans that the country remains open for business with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

"Kenya remains open, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings. Remain calm, stay vigilant and follow official Ministry of Health updates," the ministry said.

The statement also urged Kenyans to obtain accurate information and updates from the ministry’s official website and social media platforms.

The government also assured Kenyans that there is no evidence of community transmission, and contact tracing is ongoing.

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Health CS Aden Duale inspecting some of the protective equipment used by healthcare workers

Three of the four cases that were confirmed on Saturday, October 17, 2026, are healthcare workers who attended to the first patient who succumbed.

Tanzania tightens border checks

Across the border, Tanzania has tightened its border checks and introduced mandatory health monitoring for travellers following the outbreak.

Travellers are required to complete an online health declaration form before departure or upon arrival to facilitate contact tracing should the need arise, with high-risk travellers undergoing mandatory daily health monitoring for 21 days.

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“Following the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and a recent case in Kenya of a patient travelling from the DRC, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) has expanded its public health requirements related to international travel for incoming travellers in line with the International Health Regulations (2005) as amended in 2024, and the Tanzania Public Health Act of 2009,” an advisory issued by Tanzania's Ministry of Health read in part.