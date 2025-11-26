Advertisement

Coca-Cola lights up Nairobi as Christmas caravan launches festive season

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 22:57 - 26 November 2025
Nairobi ushered in the 2025 festive season with a lively, Christmas-themed street party that pulled in thousands of excited revellers, performers, and families.

The celebration, held outside the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), set the city aglow with music, dance, and colour, officially kicking off one of Kenya’s most anticipated holiday traditions.

The street party doubled as the launch of the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan, part of this year’s global theme 'The World Needs More Santas.'

Though the campaign sits behind the night’s purpose, the event itself felt very much like Nairobi claiming its festive identity in full.

Performers, crowd energy, and holiday excitement

Local entertainers lit up the night with energetic performances, pulling crowds closer to the main stage as dancers, drummers, and vocalists hyped up the atmosphere.

Families arrived draped in red Santa hats, teenagers recorded TikToks under the lights, and children weaved through the crowd clutching glowing toys.

The event captured the spirit of early December in Nairobi, communal, loud, joyful, and unmistakably festive.

KICC tree lighting marks the official start of the season

The climax of the evening was the lighting of the massive Christmas tree in front of KICC, a moment that drew cheers across the board.

As the tree burst into colour, the Coca-Cola Caravan was officially flagged off, signalling the beginning of its month-long journey across the country.

According to Coca-Cola East and Central Africa’s Director of Frontline Marketing, Monique Katana, the night was designed to spotlight the season’s deeper meaning.

This holiday season, Coca-Cola is celebrating the real-life Santas among us. A small act of kindness can make a big difference. The holidays are for pausing, reconnecting, and savouring heartfelt moments with the people and traditions we cherish most.

Caravan to travel through more than 30 counties

Following the Nairobi launch, the Caravan will tour the capital and travel through more than 30 counties, appearing at malls, markets, estates, and community gatherings.

The goal is to highlight everyday Kenyans who embody generosity, care, and selflessness the 'Santas' found in small acts of kindness.

During the tour, the Caravan will distribute a mix of local staples such as soda, goats, chickens, fish, and chapati flour, adding a cultural touch to the festive activities and engaging communities in a familiar, meaningful way.

A blend of nostalgia and new-age storytelling

The global campaign also features a reimagined version of the classic 'Holidays Are Coming' film, this time powered by generative AI in partnership with Silverside AI.

The film merges nostalgic visuals with new technology while retaining iconic symbols like the Caravan Tour.

Islam ElDessouky, Coca-Cola’s Global Vice President of Creative Strategy & Content, said the brand’s ambition is to balance tradition with modern storytelling.

For decades, Coca-Cola has been a beacon of holiday magic around the world. This year, we’re uniting innovation and human connection, celebrating communities, and reminding the world that the real magic comes from kindness and togetherness.

Kenyans invited to share their 'Santa moments'

As part of the campaign, Kenyans are encouraged to use Coca-Cola’s interactive platforms to share their own 'Santa' moments, whether that’s offering help to a neighbour, sharing a laugh with loved ones, or performing small gestures that brighten someone’s day.

A strong start to the festive calendar

With the tree lit, the music ringing, and the Caravan now on the move, Nairobi has officially announced that the festive season is here.

The street party delivered not only entertainment but a sense of togetherness, a reminder of the warmth, generosity, and joy that define December across the city and beyond.

