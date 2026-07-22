How Coca-Cola kept Kenyan fans cheering from kick-off to Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph

Coca-Cola's nationwide campaign ensured fans had a place to experience the highs and lows of football's biggest spectacle together.

From the opening whistle in June to Spain's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, Coca-Cola Kenya kept football fever alive across the country, transforming more than 600 retail outlets, restaurants, sports bars and entertainment spots into vibrant fan zones where thousands gathered to cheer, celebrate and share every twist and turn of the tournament.

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For nearly seven weeks, the World Cup dominated conversations in homes, workplaces and online as every goal sparked celebrations, every upset ignited debate and every knockout clash kept supporters on the edge of their seats.

Coca-Cola's nationwide campaign ensured fans had a place to experience the highs and lows of football's biggest spectacle together.

The campaign, which began on June 1, brought the tournament closer to supporters through organised watch parties, football-themed activations and limited-edition FIFA World Cup cans and bottles that became popular among fans following the month-long competition.

Across major towns and cities, entertainment venues filled up on match days as supporters turned out in large numbers to back their favourite teams.

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From the drama of the group stage and the nail-biting penalty shoot-outs in the knockout rounds to the blockbuster semi-finals, every fixture created another opportunity for football lovers to celebrate the beautiful game together.

Away from the big screens, Coca-Cola rewarded consumers through in-store promotions and interactive fan experiences that kept the World Cup excitement alive throughout the tournament.

The celebrations also extended online through the #AllTheFeels campaign, which invited fans to capture and share the emotions that make football unlike any other sport.

Thousands of supporters posted videos of jubilant goal celebrations, match-day rituals and unforgettable reactions while enjoying a Coca-Cola. The most creative entries earned cash prizes and Hisense televisions.

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"Football is more than a game. It is a shared emotion that brings billions of people together," said Monique Katana, Director of Frontline Marketing for Coca-Cola East and Central Africa.

"Our campaign was built around those shared emotions. We wanted Kenyan fans to experience the World Cup together, whether they were watching in a sports bar, a restaurant, at home or at one of our activations. The response we received showed just how deeply football connects people."

The campaign reached its grand finale on Sunday evening at the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Final Viewing Party at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where thousands of fans watched Spain edge Argentina 1-0 to lift football's most coveted trophy.

The atmosphere mirrored the occasion as supporters arrived draped in their national colours, sang throughout the evening and celebrated every key moment of the final.

The football spectacle was complemented by performances from Wakadinali, Watendawili, Vijana Barubaru, Dyana Cods, MC Gogo, Collo Blue, Daffy, Deewiz and The Cluster KE, turning the event into a fitting finale for weeks of football excitement.

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The evening also celebrated the creativity of Kenyan fans, with winners of the #AllTheFeels competition receiving Hisense televisions after impressing judges with their World Cup-themed content shared during the tournament.

"The final viewing party was about celebrating the incredible journey we shared with football fans from the first match to the final," Katana said.

"They embraced our activations, attended watch parties, collected our limited-edition World Cup packs and created memorable content online. They truly made this campaign special."

Although the final whistle has blown on the FIFA World Cup, the #AllTheFeels competition remains open until July 25, giving supporters another chance to relive their favourite football memories and win prizes.

To participate, fans first register through Coca-Cola's dedicated FIFA World Cup platform https://coca-cola-football.com/kenya#register before creating football-themed content featuring a Coca-Cola product as part of the story.

Participants then upload their content on TikTok and/or Instagram, tag @cocacola_kenya, and include the hashtags #AllTheFeels, #CocaCola and #FIFAWorldCup.

For Coca-Cola, whose partnership with FIFA spans more than five decades, the campaign reinforced football's unique ability to unite communities across cultures and generations.

For Kenyan fans, it will be remembered as seven unforgettable weeks when every match mattered, every venue became a stadium and the shared passion for the beautiful game reached its peak as Spain were crowned world champions.

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