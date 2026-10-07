New Teso South poll places Mary Emase at 71.8% ahead of 2027

Current Teso South MP Mary Emase leads with 71.8% support, followed by Peter Imwatok Jateso at 17%. Undecided voters account for 11.2%.

A new opinion poll has placed Teso South MP Mary Emase at 71.8 per cent among respondents surveyed in the constituency, offering an early indication of voter preferences ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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The Bobea Research & Insights Constituency Tracker, dated October 6, 2026, surveyed 375 respondents across Teso South Constituency using random sampling.

According to the poll, Peter Imwatok Jateso recorded 17 per cent, while 11.2 per cent of respondents said they were undecided.

The figures represent the preferences captured during the survey period and do not constitute a prediction of the eventual election outcome.

Teso South MP Mary Emase((Image:Emily Emase)

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Emase records 71.8 per cent support

The Bobea findings show Emase with 71.8 per cent support among the respondents, compared with 17 per cent for Jateso.

The remaining 11.2 per cent had not settled on a candidate at the time of the survey.

Bobea said respondents who identified Emase as their preferred candidate cited her development record, servant leadership style and accessibility to constituents as the main reasons for their choice.

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“The data shows a high approval rating anchored on tangible development and close connection with the electorate,” the research report stated.

Emase's political record

Emase is the incumbent Teso South MP and was elected to the National Assembly on a United Democratic Alliance ticket in the 2022 General Election.

She won the seat with 18,051 votes, defeating former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and then-incumbent MP Geoffrey Omuse.

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She had previously represented Teso South between 2013 and 2017 before losing the seat to Omuse in the 2017 election.

Her current parliamentary role has also included participation in the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee, where Parliament records identify her as a member and vice-chair during the 2023 period.

Development record cited in new poll

The poll's findings come against the backdrop of Emase's continued constituency activities.

In September, Emase announced that six secondary schools in Teso South were set to receive buses purchased through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund during the 2026/27 financial year.

The MP said the buses would support students travelling for academic trips and participating in co-curricular activities, with Father Okodoi Senior School receiving the first vehicle and five other schools expected to receive buses.

Bobea's report identifies development activity, accessibility and leadership style among the reasons respondents gave for supporting the incumbent.

11.2 per cent remain undecided

Despite the level of support recorded by Emase, the poll found that 11.2 per cent of respondents had not decided which candidate they would support.

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That figure leaves a portion of the surveyed electorate whose preference was not captured in favour of either of the two named candidates.

Bobea Research & Insights cautioned that its findings reflect the mood at the time the data was collected and that voter intentions may change.

The poll consequently provides a snapshot of political preferences in Teso South at the time of the survey rather than indication of the eventual 2027 election result.