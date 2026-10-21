The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is the national utility corporation responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity across Kenya (Image: Files)

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is the national utility corporation responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity across Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Thursday October 22

Kenya Power has announced planned blackouts across Nairobi, Nyeri, Meru, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kwale and other counties on Thursday, October 22. Check the full list of affected areas and outage times to see if your area is on the schedule.

Kenya Power has scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Meru, Isiolo, Kiambu, Kitui, Mombasa, Kwale and other counties on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

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Check the complete list of affected areas and outage times below.

1. Nairobi Region: 9am - 5pm

Mirema and surrounding areas

Affected locations include Lumumba, Mirema Drive, Mirema Road, USIU, Tsavo, Thome 1, Life Bridge Hospital, Safari Park Gardens, part of TRM Drive, Oakwood Estate and adjacent customers.

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Spring Valley

The interruption will affect Peponi Road, Eldama Park, Peponi Gardens, part of Spring Valley Road and adjacent customers.

Embakasi

Affected locations include Baraka Estate, HPSS Embakasi Garrison, Green Corner, PCEA Embakasi, Pride Park Apartments and adjacent customers.

Kasuku and Jabavu

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The affected areas are Nyangumi Road, Chaka, Lenana Road, Rose Avenue, Kasuku Road, Makuyu Lane, Jabavu Road, Mtito Andei, Theta Lane and adjacent customers.

KPLC customers are split into prepaid (token-based purchase via mobile money or banks) and postpaid accounts (monthly billing based on physical or self-submitted meter readings) (Image: Files)

2. North Rift Region: 9am - 5pm

Kipyesh and Chemuk, Nandi County

The interruption will affect Kipyesh, Chumek, Singilet and adjacent customers.

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3. Western Region: 9am - 5pm

SOS, Kisumu County

Affected locations include SOS Marera and adjacent customers.

4. South Nyanza Region: 9am - 5pm

Wang’elong’o and Kabuto, Migori County

The affected locations are Onger, Wath Onger Centre, Wang’elong’o, Kabuto and adjacent customers.

5. Mt Kenya Region: 9am - 5pm

Ruring’u Stadium, Kiamwathi and Giakanja, Nyeri County

Affected locations include Ruring’u Stadium, Red Cross Court, Chorong’i C/Fact, Kiamwathi Market, Gatiriini, Giakanja Market, Giakanja C/Fact, Karibaini, Kiunyu, Ikumbo, Karichen and adjacent customers.

Kiganjo Police College, Kagumo and Kirichu, Nyeri County

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The interruption will affect Kiganjo Police College, Kagumo High School, Kiganjo Water Works, Kirichu Market, Sacred Hearts, parts of Kiganjo Market, Kanuna, Clara Bakers, Grand Stone Hotel, Site and Services Kiganjo, Nyeri Diocese College, Ihiga Village, Roza Academy, Wangi Water Project, Ndurutu Market and adjacent customers.

Kiuu Market and Ujamaa, Nyeri County

Affected locations include Kiuu Market, Mbugua, Gitino Village, Nguyoini and adjacent customers.

Mutunyi, Kweruga and Subuiga, Isiolo County

The interruption will affect Mutunyi, Daichi Farm, Kweruga, Asili Millers, Mungania Market, Nkado, Engineer, Dr Kiambati, Ntumburi, TM Market, Lewa, Manyangalu, Matunda, Marete and adjacent customers.

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Ntugi, Kisima, Marania and Embori, Meru County

Affected locations include Ntugi Market, Kibirichia Market, Ntirimiti Base Station, Muruguma Market, Murinya Market Kanguambi, Ruibi, Naari, Kimbo Market, Marania, VoK, Kironya Kathatene, Kaburiko, Kongoni Farm, AA Growers, Embori Farm, Kisima Farm, Uhuru Flowers, PJ Dave, Kikwetu Flowers, Kisima Secondary School, Timaflow, School of Adventure, Bloomingdale, Edenbrooks, Subuiga Market and adjacent customers.

KPLC headquarters are based at Stima Plaza along Kolobot Road in Parklands, Nairobi (Image: Files)

6. North Eastern Region: 9am - 5pm

Platinum Estate and parts of Banana, Kiambu County

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The affected locations are Platinum Estate, Banana, Family Bank, Quickmart, Little Sisters, Yamogo, Guango, Gikwaru Inn, Muchatha Primary School, Mugoiya Estate, Waguthu, Gathanga, Kagui Farm and adjacent customers.

Kwa Vonza Secondary, Kitui County

Affected locations include Mikuyuni Primary School, SEKU University, Kwa Mboya Market, Ndalani Market, KU Kitui Campus and adjacent customers.

7. Coast Region: 9am - 5pm

Whole of Nyali, Mombasa County

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The scheduled interruption covers Ores Estate, Nyali Plaza, Oshwal, Enclave, Beach Road, Salama Estate, Simba Estate, Kisumu Ndogo, Frere Town, Makaburini, Fair Deal, Nature Waters, Harambe Estate, Kongowea Primary School, Mohammed Ali Offices, Kilima Road, Maweni, Kongowea, VoK, Old Mugoya, Ziwa la Ng’ombe, Bombolulu, Mbungoni, Sheik Halifa, Yasmin Waters, Bombolulu Workshop, Double Laundry, Bandari Quarters, Marianist Catholic Church, Hakika Flats, Exhibition Road, Jamhuri Road, Greenwood Drive, Light Academy, Oleander Drive, Coral Drive, Greenwood Mall, Greenwood Lane, Nyali Barracks, Mt Kenya Road, Chiromo Hospital, Voyager, Nyali Reef, Moyne Drive, Mkomani Butchery, Texas Security, Nyali Cinemax, Kongowea Generation, Rainbow Estate, China Square, part of Kongowea Market, Ratna Square, Sow Ground, Mombasa Academy, Mama Ngina Drive, Jomo Kenyatta Road and adjacent customers.

Mvindeni, Zigira and Ukunda Posta, Kwale County

Affected locations include Mvindeni, Muhaka, Zigira, Mwabungo, Kona Musa, Msikiti Nuru, Ibiza, Jorori, Ukunda Posta and adjacent customers.

What customers should know

Kenya Power says the interruptions are necessary for planned network maintenance and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

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