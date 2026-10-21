Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Thursday October 22
Kenya Power has scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Meru, Isiolo, Kiambu, Kitui, Mombasa, Kwale and other counties on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Check the complete list of affected areas and outage times below.
1. Nairobi Region: 9am - 5pm
Mirema and surrounding areas
Affected locations include Lumumba, Mirema Drive, Mirema Road, USIU, Tsavo, Thome 1, Life Bridge Hospital, Safari Park Gardens, part of TRM Drive, Oakwood Estate and adjacent customers.
Spring Valley
The interruption will affect Peponi Road, Eldama Park, Peponi Gardens, part of Spring Valley Road and adjacent customers.
Embakasi
Affected locations include Baraka Estate, HPSS Embakasi Garrison, Green Corner, PCEA Embakasi, Pride Park Apartments and adjacent customers.
Kasuku and Jabavu
The affected areas are Nyangumi Road, Chaka, Lenana Road, Rose Avenue, Kasuku Road, Makuyu Lane, Jabavu Road, Mtito Andei, Theta Lane and adjacent customers.
2. North Rift Region: 9am - 5pm
Kipyesh and Chemuk, Nandi County
The interruption will affect Kipyesh, Chumek, Singilet and adjacent customers.
3. Western Region: 9am - 5pm
SOS, Kisumu County
Affected locations include SOS Marera and adjacent customers.
4. South Nyanza Region: 9am - 5pm
Wang’elong’o and Kabuto, Migori County
The affected locations are Onger, Wath Onger Centre, Wang’elong’o, Kabuto and adjacent customers.
5. Mt Kenya Region: 9am - 5pm
Ruring’u Stadium, Kiamwathi and Giakanja, Nyeri County
Affected locations include Ruring’u Stadium, Red Cross Court, Chorong’i C/Fact, Kiamwathi Market, Gatiriini, Giakanja Market, Giakanja C/Fact, Karibaini, Kiunyu, Ikumbo, Karichen and adjacent customers.
Kiganjo Police College, Kagumo and Kirichu, Nyeri County
The interruption will affect Kiganjo Police College, Kagumo High School, Kiganjo Water Works, Kirichu Market, Sacred Hearts, parts of Kiganjo Market, Kanuna, Clara Bakers, Grand Stone Hotel, Site and Services Kiganjo, Nyeri Diocese College, Ihiga Village, Roza Academy, Wangi Water Project, Ndurutu Market and adjacent customers.
Kiuu Market and Ujamaa, Nyeri County
Affected locations include Kiuu Market, Mbugua, Gitino Village, Nguyoini and adjacent customers.
Mutunyi, Kweruga and Subuiga, Isiolo County
The interruption will affect Mutunyi, Daichi Farm, Kweruga, Asili Millers, Mungania Market, Nkado, Engineer, Dr Kiambati, Ntumburi, TM Market, Lewa, Manyangalu, Matunda, Marete and adjacent customers.
Ntugi, Kisima, Marania and Embori, Meru County
Affected locations include Ntugi Market, Kibirichia Market, Ntirimiti Base Station, Muruguma Market, Murinya Market Kanguambi, Ruibi, Naari, Kimbo Market, Marania, VoK, Kironya Kathatene, Kaburiko, Kongoni Farm, AA Growers, Embori Farm, Kisima Farm, Uhuru Flowers, PJ Dave, Kikwetu Flowers, Kisima Secondary School, Timaflow, School of Adventure, Bloomingdale, Edenbrooks, Subuiga Market and adjacent customers.
6. North Eastern Region: 9am - 5pm
Platinum Estate and parts of Banana, Kiambu County
The affected locations are Platinum Estate, Banana, Family Bank, Quickmart, Little Sisters, Yamogo, Guango, Gikwaru Inn, Muchatha Primary School, Mugoiya Estate, Waguthu, Gathanga, Kagui Farm and adjacent customers.
Kwa Vonza Secondary, Kitui County
Affected locations include Mikuyuni Primary School, SEKU University, Kwa Mboya Market, Ndalani Market, KU Kitui Campus and adjacent customers.
7. Coast Region: 9am - 5pm
Whole of Nyali, Mombasa County
The scheduled interruption covers Ores Estate, Nyali Plaza, Oshwal, Enclave, Beach Road, Salama Estate, Simba Estate, Kisumu Ndogo, Frere Town, Makaburini, Fair Deal, Nature Waters, Harambe Estate, Kongowea Primary School, Mohammed Ali Offices, Kilima Road, Maweni, Kongowea, VoK, Old Mugoya, Ziwa la Ng’ombe, Bombolulu, Mbungoni, Sheik Halifa, Yasmin Waters, Bombolulu Workshop, Double Laundry, Bandari Quarters, Marianist Catholic Church, Hakika Flats, Exhibition Road, Jamhuri Road, Greenwood Drive, Light Academy, Oleander Drive, Coral Drive, Greenwood Mall, Greenwood Lane, Nyali Barracks, Mt Kenya Road, Chiromo Hospital, Voyager, Nyali Reef, Moyne Drive, Mkomani Butchery, Texas Security, Nyali Cinemax, Kongowea Generation, Rainbow Estate, China Square, part of Kongowea Market, Ratna Square, Sow Ground, Mombasa Academy, Mama Ngina Drive, Jomo Kenyatta Road and adjacent customers.
Mvindeni, Zigira and Ukunda Posta, Kwale County
Affected locations include Mvindeni, Muhaka, Zigira, Mwabungo, Kona Musa, Msikiti Nuru, Ibiza, Jorori, Ukunda Posta and adjacent customers.
What customers should know
Kenya Power says the interruptions are necessary for planned network maintenance and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Customers in the named areas should make arrangements for the scheduled outage, particularly businesses, households working remotely and facilities that rely on continuous electricity.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua