Gladys Wanga Tears Into Gachagua-Sifuna Talks Over Raila Odinga's Legacy: 'We Are Not Intimidated'

Gladys Wanga has launched a fierce response to the meeting between Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna, making her position clear on the political talks and Raila Odinga’s legacy.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has strongly brushed aside the recent high-profile political gathering between former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and key figures from the Linda Mwananchi Movement, asserting that the talks have no connection to the political ideals of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

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The high-stakes dialogue took place on Tuesday at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, shortly after his return to the country following a nearly two-month stay in the United States.

Among those in attendance were Nairobi Senator and former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo, Linda Mwananchi communications lead Pauline Njoroge, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary General John Methu, and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 21, during a public engagement in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, Wanga emphasised that both the ODM party and the broad-based administration remain entirely unruffled by emergent political alliances aimed at the 2027 general election.

Gladys Wanga Defends Odinga's Legacy and National Unity Principles

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Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

Addressing local residents and party supporters, Governor Wanga declared that the Orange Democratic Movement maintains its national footprint and will not be unsettled by regional political regroupings.

She reiterated that the current political dispensation is rooted in Odinga’s lifelong commitment to balanced, inclusive national development, encapsulated in the "Usawa ni Sawa" mantra.

Wanga took direct aim at politicians who invoke Odinga's memory while simultaneously forming alliances with figures she accused of championing regional and sectarian interests.

Dismissing any ideological alignment between the Wamunyoro talks and the late opposition leader's philosophy, Governor Gladys Wanga stated: “We have seen those who claim Baba’s spirit is with them. Those sent to Wamunyoro and elsewhere have nothing in common with Raila Odinga. Baba was a unifier who embraced every corner of this country, while others promote division and tribalism. ODM cannot align with leaders focused on ethnic politics and regional isolation.”

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Reaffirming her party's strategic direction, Wanga declared: “As a party [ODM] and the broad-based government, we are not intimidated.”

Speculation Mounts Over a Potential 2027 Opposition Alliance

Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro.

The Wamunyoro engagement has fueled intense national debate and political speculation regarding a potential opposition pact between Gachagua and Sifuna ahead of the next presidential race.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who serves as Deputy Party Leader of Gachagua’s DCP outfit, has been particularly vocal, pitching a joint ticket between the two figures as a credible political vehicle to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

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Welcoming the visiting delegation to his Nyeri home, Gachagua warmly referred to the Linda Mwananchi leaders as his "cousins," hinting at broader collaborative efforts in the political arena.

Expressing optimism about the engagement, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remarked: “Welcome to Wamunyoro residence, my cousins from Linda Mwananchi. When we come together, great things must happen.”

Although no formal political agreement was unveiled during the session, the talks are widely viewed by analysts as a strategic move by Gachagua to rebuild his national clout and forge broader inter-regional ties following his October 2024 impeachment.

Linda Mwananchi Clarifies Mediation Claims as ODM Focuses on 2027

Despite Malala’s enthusiastic framing of the meeting, representatives from the Linda Mwananchi movement moved to clarify the nature of the engagement, disputing assertions that Malala acted as an intermediary or broker for Sifuna.

Communication figures within the movement affirmed that Sifuna maintains direct access to Gachagua, cautioning against narratives that downplay Sifuna’s own standing as a formidable national leader and 2027 presidential contender.