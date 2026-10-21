UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar claims ‘dead voters’ remark was just ‘satire’

The former Mombasa Senator has sensationally stated that he was just joking when he claimed that dead voters could be allowed to vote in 2027.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar has dismissed suggestions that his party was planning to doctor the voter’s register by using deceased person’s data during the 2027 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omar sparked controversy when he sensationally claimed that even dead voters could cast their votes for President William Ruto, remarks that some interpreted to be a plot to rig the polls.

The former Mombasa Senator has been criticised and condemned for making such remarks but he has come out to deny that his statement was meant to doctor the election but was rather a satirical one aimed at pushing for voter registration.

While appearing before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Omar dismissed any suggestions of a vote-rigging plan, insisting all he wanted was to whip up the masses to acquire identification cards and register as voters in large numbers.

Hassan Omar ‘Clarifies’ Dead Voters Remark

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are also in a political competition,” Omar said as per Capital. “So the role of political spinning is quite there and therefore those who decided to spin it. In fact, I saw a news item saying that UDA is preparing dead borders.”

Omar claims that since those present at the meeting when he made the remark laughed, it was a clear demonstration that it was just political satire and nothing serious.

“Nobody had reported it for two days because it was not the context. It was the satire in a meeting that they said as a side to a meeting that is of this nature that trying to mobilise people,” he further stated.

“So as I said, there was expected um uh laughter at the onset even though you can listen to the videos but then as um as received again uh politicians big politicians they don’t want to spin anything and everything.”