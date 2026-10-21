Kenya Police FC Part Ways With Coaching Duo After Loss to AFC Leopards

Kenya Police FC have made a major decision regarding their technical bench following a disappointing start to the season, including a defeat to AFC Leopards.

Kenya Police FC have reshuffled their technical bench just two games into the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign, confirming the departure of head coach Nicholas Muyoti and his assistant John Baraza.

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The sudden move follows an underwhelming start to the season for the ambitious Law Enforcers, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Migori Youth FC before suffering a 2-1 defeat to AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday. The managerial exits come only days before their upcoming league clash against Mombasa United.

Official Reason: Upgrading Qualifications to CAF A Certification

According to an official statement released by the club hierarchy, the duo’s departure was prompted by their decision to advance their coaching qualifications through upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) A licensing courses.

Both tacticians currently hold CAF B licenses and have requested study leave to pursue the top-tier credentials required for modern football leadership.

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In an official statement, the club explained: “Coach Nicholas Muyoti and John Baraza joined Kenya Police Football Club on the understanding that the Club would release them to advance their CAF coaching credentials whenever an opportunity arose. As accomplished CAF-B holders, they have activated their request to pursue CAF-A coaching classes.”

The management noted that top-flight coaching standards across the domestic game are undergoing significant regulatory shifts.

FKF and CAF have increasingly enforced stricter bench licensing standards for premier league outfits, making high-level badges essential for managers leading teams in both domestic fixtures and continental tournaments like the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The club has consented to their requests and recognises that the coaching dynamics are shifting. Soon it will be mandatory for only licensed CAF-A holders to steer Kenya Premier League Teams,” the club added.

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Simmering Pressure and Pre-Season Technical Bench Doubts

Kenya Police FC

Despite the official narrative surrounding academic advancement, the timing of the announcement arrives amid simmering fan pressure over the team’s sluggish on-field performances.

Opening the 2026/27 campaign with just one point from a possible six fell far short of expectations for a squad heavily invested in title contention.

Insiders close to the club suggest that the hierarchy had contemplated restructuring the technical unit prior to the season's kickoff, meaning the departures were not entirely unexpected within internal management circles.

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The poor start against Migori Youth and AFC Leopards merely accelerated long-standing discussions regarding the direction of the technical team.

The Law Enforcers expressed their gratitude to both Muyoti and Baraza, acknowledging their dedication and tactical contributions during their tenure.

Commending their professionalism throughout their time in charge, the club stated: “The Board and Management of the Team commends the duo's diligence, commitment, professionalism, and work ethic while wishing them the very best in their education and coaching journeys.”

Muyoti first linked up with Kenya Police FC in January 2026 as an assistant tactician before earning a promotion to the helm.

During his time in charge, he steered the team to a respectable third-place finish with 55 points, 14 adrift of champions Gor Mahia, and guided them to the Mozzart Bet Cup final, where they finished as runners-up to Tusker FC.