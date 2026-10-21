Geoffrey Mosiria slams Nairobi County ‘incompetence’ and corruption - ‘Nothing is working here’

The County Chief Officer claims his move to expose the rot at City Hall is facing resistance.

Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria is threatening to expose the rot within the county government amid simmering tensions with his boss, governor Johnson Sakaja.

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Mosiria, who has declared his intentions to unseat Sakaja in the 2027 elections, claims there is a lot of corruption at City Hall but his attempts to uproot it has faced resistance.

The outspoken county administrator has accused unnamed individuals of attempting to silence him because he knows and is ready to expose those who have dipped their hands in the cookie jar.

“Let me be honest with you, my friends. We are going to unmask the rot in City Hall. We are going to expose and unmask the rot in City Hall,” Mosiria said as quoted by Capital.

Mosiria claims ‘nothing is working’ in Nairobi

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Nairobi Chief Environment officer Geoffrey Mosiria

Mosiria claims not much is working within the Sakaja-led administration but there are forces within who are making it difficult for the public to know the truth.

“Nothing is working there,” added Mosiria, who claims he has not been able to access his office. “Someone who is incompetent, someone who is suffocating due to corruption and looted money from the liquor department. Now you have the guts to come and attack me.”

Mosiria has called on Nairobians to support him as he pushes for reforms within the county administration even as he faces resistance.

“I cannot be intimidated. You cannot cow me,” stated the former Nairobi County Executive for Health and Environment.

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Tensions have been simmering between Mosiria and Sakaja with the county boss moving him from the more prestigious dockets of health and environment to his current role.

Tensions between Governor and Chiefs Officer

Geoffrey Mosiria Talks Sakaja Tensions, Sabotage Claims, and 2027 Nairobi Gubernatorial Ambitions PHOTO: COURTESY

Mosiria, who currently oversees Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, recently revealed a growing rift between himself and Sakaja, alleging he has been systematically sidelined following disputes over the handling of public finances and county service delivery.

According to Mosiria, the friction originated in 2023 after he contested a decision that revoked his authority as the accounting officer in the health sector, transferring those powers to chief executives of medical facilities.

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He maintained that this disagreement sparked a series of administrative reshuffles that saw him moved to the Environment department in 2024 and later shifted to his current docket in late 2025.