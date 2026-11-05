Harry Kane has officially extended his stay with FC Bayern Munich, signing a record-breaking contract extension that keeps the freshly crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the club until June 2029 (Image: Files)

Harry Kane has officially extended his stay with FC Bayern Munich, signing a record-breaking contract extension that keeps the freshly crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the club until June 2029 (Image: Files)

Harry Kane: Inside the career of the Ballon d’Or Winner staying at Bayern Munich until 2029

Harry Kane has signed a new Bayern Munich contract until June 2029, extending a remarkable career that has taken him from loan spells in England to the Ballon d’Or and the top of world football.

Born on July 28, 1993, in Walthamstow, London, Harry Edward Kane developed his football skills at Ridgeway Rovers, a local club where he began playing at the age of seven.

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He briefly joined Arsenal's academy before moving to Tottenham Hotspur's youth setup in 2009.

Kane signed his first professional contract with Spurs in 2010, but a place in the senior team was not immediately available.

He went out on loan to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, gaining experience across England's lower divisions before finally establishing himself at Tottenham.

Those early seasons were hardly the glamorous beginning of a future Ballon d’Or winner.

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They were, however, an important part of his development as a striker.

On the international stage, Kane recently earned his 125th cap for the England National Football Team, tying Peter Shilton's all-time male appearance record (Image: Files)

The Tottenham years made him a Premier League great

Kane's breakthrough came during the 2014/15 season, when he emerged as one of Tottenham's most reliable goal scorers.

His finishing, movement and ability to link play quickly established him among England's leading forwards.

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He won the Premier League Golden Boot three times, in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21, and was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2015.

He also helped Tottenham reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

By the time he left in August 2023, Kane had scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer.

His 213 Premier League goals also placed him second on the competition's all-time scoring list, behind Alan Shearer.

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Bayern gave him the trophies

After nearly two decades associated with Tottenham, Kane made the move to Germany in August 2023, joining Bayern Munich in a transfer reported at approximately €100 million.

It was a significant change of environment for a player who had spent most of his professional career in English football.

The goals, however, travelled with him.

Kane scored 36 Bundesliga goals in his debut season, setting a record for the most goals by a player in his first campaign in the German top flight.

He continued delivering consistently, finishing as the league's leading scorer in each of his first three seasons at Bayern.

By November 5, 2026, he had registered 156 goals and 40 assists in 161 competitive appearances for the German giants.

His honours include two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and two Franz Beckenbauer Supercups.

In September 2026, Kane became the fastest player in German history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the milestone in just 98 games (Image: Files)

The season that earned him the Ballon d’Or

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Kane's 2025/26 campaign proved particularly decisive.

He scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern and another 12 for England, taking his combined tally to 73 goals in 65 matches.

His performances helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title and win the German Cup, while England finished third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Kane scoring six times.

On October 26, 2026, he was crowned the winner of the men's Ballon d’Or, beating Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to the award.

He became the first Englishman to win the honour since Michael Owen in 2001 and only the fifth Englishman to claim it.

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He also collected his second European Golden Shoe, awarded to Europe's leading domestic league goalscorer.

England's captain and record goalscorer

Kane made his senior England debut against Lithuania on March 27, 2015, scoring within seconds of coming off the bench.

He became captain in 2018 and subsequently established himself as the country's leading international goalscorer.

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He overtook Wayne Rooney's previous record of 53 goals in March 2023.

By October 2026, he had scored 91 goals in 125 appearances, equalling Peter Shilton's record for the most England men's caps.

His international career has also included the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, two European Championship final appearances and England's third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

Kane's new stay in Munich

On November 5, 2026, Bayern announced that Kane had extended his contract until June 30, 2029, committing his future to the club beyond his previous agreement, which was due to expire in 2027.

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The financial terms were not disclosed.

Kane said his decision was straightforward, explaining that he feels at home in Munich and that his family is happy with life in Germany.

He also expressed his ambition to win more major trophies, particularly the Champions League.

For Bayern, retaining the Ballon d’Or winner provides continuity around a striker who has transformed their attack since arriving from England.

For Kane, the extension marks another chapter in a career that began with several loan spells and years of chasing major honours at Tottenham.

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He has now won the individual award every elite striker dreams of.