Gachagua, Matiang’i & Kalonzo close ranks after weeks of tension: Here's what we know

What Gachagua, Kalonzo and Matiang’i agreed on after weeks of opposition wrangles.

After weeks of simmering tensions, public disagreements and political salvos flying in every direction, opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i have presented a united front, closing ranks in a fresh push to steady their political camp.

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The trio met against the backdrop of growing divisions, competing interests and sharp exchanges that were threatening to tear the opposition camp apart, with Kalonzo and Matiang’i putting out brief but loaded statements on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Their statements captured the weight of the agenda and the significance of their resolve in a rapidly evolving political landscape.

What Kalonzo & Matiang’i said after meeting Gachagua

Matiang’i shared photos taken at the meeting, emphasising that they opposition principals remain grounded in their resolve to put Kenya first and send President William Ruto home in 2027.

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Rigathi Gachagua in a deep conversation with Fred Matiang'i

“Brothers will always put Kenya first,” he wrote on social media, revealing that the position remain united as a family and will not be split by personal ambitions.

On his part, Wiper Patriotic Front party leader silenced claims of a split in the opposition, making it clear that they are on the same page and the time is right for liberation in the country.

“We Are Together. Ni Ukombozi Time!” Kalonzo stated.

Opposition unity in focus as Kalonzo, Gachagua & Matiang'i meet

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The meeting signals concerted efforts to broker a political ceasefire, bring an end to the public exchanges and establish a common understanding on how to navigate their differences going forward.

Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang'i and Kalonzo Musyoka

Among the key issues likely to have featured in their discussions is the possibility of holding joint rallies across the country as a way of projecting solidarity, consolidating their respective political bases and demonstrating that they are pulling in the same direction.

Matiang'i is set to hold joint political rallies with a host of opposition bigwigs, including Martha Karua, Peter Munya and Ndindi Nyoro in a rally in Nanyuki

Gachagua's stray salvos landing on united opposition principals

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Opposition principals have been catching stray salvos fired by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua whose abrasive remarks were recently criticised by Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi.

In a recent interview, Gachagua called out some opposition leaders whom he accused of being lazy and spending their time in hotels instead of actively seeking support from voters.

“Now some people are just in hotels, yet they are making noise for me, saying that I am arrogant because we have support (numbers), yet we have earned this because of our hard work. I have told my brothers to go and look for votes,” he added.