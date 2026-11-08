Elsa Majimbo Breaks Down in Tears in Emotional Video, Sparks Concern Over Her Well-being

The video which showed Elsa Majimbo in her natural element without the glamorous makeup, lip gloss or designer clothes that have come to define her social media persona, sent alarm bells ringing, triggering an outpouring of reactions from Kenyans and her international fanbase.

Popular comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has sparked widespread concern over her well-being after an emotional meltdown on social media which saw her break down in tears, leaving fans and followers worried about what she could be going through.

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The video, which has since gone viral, shows a visibly emotional Majimbo struggling to hold back tears before letting them flow freely as she covers her face.

Lifting the lid on her life beyond the glamour and fame on social media, the U.S.-based influencer and content creator unpacked her experience online, stating that she has been on the receiving end of social media bullying that has overwhelmed her.

“I feel like there is such a lack of empathy when it comes to me on the internet. I don’t where the bullying comes from because a lot of people don’t know me so they cant hate hate me. I don’t know where the bullying comes from,” she stated.

So sad to see Elsa Majimo going through so much, may she finds healing and strength 💔😢 https://t.co/ebYmV0hMsc — UNCLE CHARLES (@mixedracedUncle) November 7, 2026

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Majimbo explained that she goes out of her way not to disturb others, but still ends up being bullied on social media.

“I spend a lot of time alone and I am not a very big party person Even when I go for red carpet, I go for things I believe in and charity events. I spend a lot of time alone and I don’t disturb anyone. I gets really overwhelming sometimes because I feel like I go out of my way not to disturb anyone.

According to her, the bullying comes in different shapes and forms ranging from her dressing to her appearance

“It feels like the most basic things like I would put on an outfit and people would start calling me a prostitute or because of how skinny I am they first started this rumour that I am on drugs just because of how skinny I am,” She explained amid tears with the video ending abruptly.

The video, which showed Elsa in her natural element without any makeup, lip gloss or designer clothes that have come to define her social media persona, sent alarm bells ringing, triggering an outpouring of reactions from Kenyans and her international fanbase, with many expressing concern and calling for compassion as questions emerged over her emotional state.

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Elsa Majimbo

One user recounted Majimbo’s journey on social media, expressing hope that the influencer will get her spark back.

I hope she finds help and healing. She was the next-door playful relatable young lady who ate Pringles and made funny jokes that everyone loved. Then she found fame, went to Hollywood, started rolling with celebs and then switched…I pray she finds herself back. I pray she finds help, healing and sanity once again. And I pray she finds her spark and her true authentic self once more.

Another user reflected on the pain that came with the fame for Majimbo in light of her online experience writing:

It's sad seeing how much Elsa Majimbo's life has changed. From making us laugh during COVID-19 to publicly speaking about depression, alcohol struggles and career challenges. She's also had to defend herself against unverified drug allegations. Fame isn't always what it seems.

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Many urged the public to show Majimbo more grace and compassion, cautioning against harsh judgment and reminding critics that public figures are human beings who also experience difficult moments and deserve kindness.

"Let’s extend more grace and kindness to her," @AfricanTigress:

Elsa Majimbo

Others appealed to renowned comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi to step in, noting his intervention has been helpful in the past.