Patients moved as deep cracks emerge on hospital building 8 months after launch

A screen-grab image showing some of the cracks on the walls of a building that was commissioned 8 months ago at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County.

A screen-grab image showing some of the cracks on the walls of a building that was commissioned 8 months ago at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County.

Huge, conspicuous cracks can be seen decorating the walls of the new building at various points, with some rifts appearing to run deep into the walls beyond the layers of paint and plaster that have fallen off in some sections.

Patients at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County have been forced to vacate the facility after huge cracks emerged on the walls of the building, raising serious concerns about the safety of patients and healthcare workers.

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The facility’s management took action to protect patients and medical staff amid fears over the structural integrity of the building, which was officially launched by President William Ruto eight months ago.

Images of the facility seen by Pulse Kenya paint a grim reality of building that was launched in pomp and colour to serve residents, only for their hopes to be dashed following recent developments.

Photos of the buiding

The photos show huge, conspicuous cracks decorating the walls of the new building at various points, with some rifts appearing to run deep into the walls beyond the layers of paint and plaster.

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A screen-grab image showing some of the cracks on the walls of a building that was commissioned 8 months ago at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County.

Some of the cracks appear to stretch vertically and diagonally, creating conspicuous fissures that have raised alarm over the condition of the structure and its ability to safely accommodate patients and medical staff.

Medical Superintendent of the facility, Patrick Mutua confirmed that they could not take chances and decided to move all patients to the ward section, leaving the building deserted.

"With the cracks in the building, the hospital has decide to transfer all the patients from the emergency wing of the facility to the ward section," Mutua confirmed.

Baringo residents give their verdict

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Residents who were looking forward to better services in a modern facility did not hold back their disappointment.

They sought the intervention of the relevant authorities, including President William Ruto, asserting that millions had been channeled to the project whose fate now hangs in limbo.

A screen-grab image showing some of the cracks on the walls of a building that was commissioned 8 months ago at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County.

Notably, President William Ruto directed that the hospital be upgraded to a level 5 Hospital in October 2026, with the government injecting another Sh1 billion towards the same.

“When you enter that hospital, the first thing that you notice are the huge cracks. President William Ruto recently ordered its elevation to a Level 5 Hospital. What we want now is for the whole building to be brought down, as it is putting our lives at risk,” one resident lamented.

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A screen-grab image showing some of the cracks on the walls of a building that was commissioned 8 months ago at Marigat Sub-County Level 4 Hospital in Baringo County.