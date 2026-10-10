‘Mochari ndio inafanya kazi’: DJ Shiti’s viral attack on SHA during father’s funeral

DJ Shiti has turned his anguish into a sharp critique of Kenya’s healthcare sector and SHA, putting the spotlight on the challenges families face when seeking treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

Popular comedian and content creator DJ Shiti has reignited conversations on the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA) after delivering an emotional address in which he critiqued of Kenya’s healthcare sector while sharing his personal experience and frustrations as he sought treatment for his father who later succumbed to cancer.

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In the speech delivered during the funeral service of his late father, Richard Ndege Mbanda on Friday, October 9, 2026, DJ Shiti highlighted the difficulties Kenyans continue to face when seeking treatment in public hospitals especially for chronic illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure.

From being asked to make payments to what he described as a healthcare system that is not functioning, the content creator called out the government, questioning whether SHA is working as portrayed by President William Ruto or is a joke.

“Na SHA inakata kabisa, inakuletea message kuwa SHA imekata. Tena wanakubadilishia Kiswahili: ‘Chukua huyu mtu wako mpeleke kwa mashini…’ Sasa jamani serikali, tunataka tujue: Hii SHA inafanya kweli ama ni mchezo?” he asked.

According to DJ Shiti, critical services are not available in public hospitals despite the billions collected by SHA, leaving many Kenyans staring at possible death when illness strikes.

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Drawing from his experience while supporting his father through treatment, the grieving comedian noted that mortuaries are the only functioning part of the healthcare system.

“Na jambo la pili, kitu ambayo inafanya kazi vizuri kwa hospitali ni mochari. Apart from mochari, hizi vitu zingine hakuna kitu ambayo inaendelea,” he stated.

DJ Shiti's grim verdict

He also lamented that even though President Ruto boldly declared that under SHA, families are no longer holding fundraisers to cover for the cost of treatment for their loved ones, the reality on the ground is different as Kenyans continue to hold fundraisers.

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"Kwanini mtu wakipelekwa, baadaye madaktari wanaambia mtu wachangie mtu wao?" He added.

The comedian delivered his grim verdict to mourners, stating that he had lost confidence in the public healthcare system.

“Mimi ukiniuliza, public hospital zimekuwa ni kama yaani ukipeleka mtoto wako public hospital saa hizi ni kama unampeleka aende afe. Ukweli, uongo?” he asked the mourners.

They will sing “Wantam” - Mosiria cautions Ruto over SHA

His fierce criticism come in the same week that saw Nairobi County Chief Officer for Customer Engagement and Citizen Service, Geoffrey Mosiria raise concerns with SHA after interacting with Kenyans at a public hospital.

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Mr. President, if I don’t tell you the truth, nobody will tell you that SHA is not working for outpatient services in Level 5 and Level 6 health facilities. Even those on referrals from Level 4 to Level 5 facilities with SHA are not getting the services as expected. It's either someone is sabotaging you or they are all incompetent

Mosiria cautioned President Ruto that he risks losing support of Kenyans who continue to pay for services that are free.

Nairobi County Chief Officer for Customer Engagement and Citizen Service, Geoffrey Mosiria.

They will sing “Wantam,” and the reason why Kenyans sing “Wantam” is because they interact with health services and SHA every day. If health is not working, then you lose the support of your own people. Mr. President, this is not politics. This is what Kenyans are experiencing on the ground.