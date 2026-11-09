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[VIDEO] Charlene Ruto fights back tears as she celebrates answered prayer for God-fearing husband

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:25 - 09 November 2026
Charlene Ruto with husband Isaya Yunge.
Charlene Ruto was emotional as she narrated how she had been praying for a God-fearing husband before meeting Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge.
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Charlene Ruto was overcome by emotions when she recalled the journey she has been on in search of a husband.

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The First Daughter got married to her prince charming Isaya Yunge in Mwanza on Friday in a glamorous wedding where her father President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto walked her down the aisle.

The wedding was marked by glitz and glamour with leaders from both Kenya and Tanzania attending as Charlene finally became a wife.

Following the ceremony, the couple attended church in Mwanza on Sunday, where Yunge went to say thanks to his community not just for standing with him on his big day by also raising him well.

Charlene’s emotional revelation

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He then introduced his wife to the congregation before asking her to say a word. Charlene was emotional, fighting back tears, as she narrated how she had been praying for a God-fearing husband for long before landing Yunge.

“For many years, I was asking God to give me a good husband and a God-fearing one and who will be with me all my life,” she told the congregation.

“I did not know he would come from Mwanza. I thought maybe I would be married to a Kenyan or someone from outside but by God’s grace, he gave me Isaya. I do not have much to say but just a thank you to this community for raising my husband,” she added.

Yunge was also thankful to his community in Mwanza for being there for him through thick and thin.

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Yunge’s rise to fame and ventures

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.
Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

“We thank God for his love and grace and for raising us well. I was raised by many uncles and aunties,” said the 36-year-old.

Yunge was first thrust into the spotlight in August this year following his grand engagement ceremony to Charlene held at President Ruto’s home in Kilgoris.

He is a Tanzanian entrepreneur who has built a rich portfolio in the tech industry as he is the co-founder and CEO of SomaApps Technologies, the company behind SomaApp, a mobile platform that connects African students with scholarships.

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Besides SomaApp, Yunge is also the founder of KAYA, a smart speaker that uses artificial intelligence to collect Africa-related data, and Somafit, a smartwatch designed to monitor health indicators, including blood pressure, and heart rate in real time.

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[VIDEO] Charlene Ruto fights back tears as she celebrates answered prayer for God-fearing husband
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[VIDEO] Charlene Ruto fights back tears as she celebrates answered prayer for God-fearing husband

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