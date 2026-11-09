Why TikTok removed 46,000 underage accounts, 11,000 AI videos in Kenya

The company however did not provide a corresponding Kenyan figure for videos reinstated after appeals, leaving unanswered questions about the accuracy of local moderation decisions and how often affected creators successfully challenge removals.

TikTok deleted over 46,000 accounts suspected to belong to children below the age of 13 in Kenya between April and June 2026.

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The social media platform also removed more than 750,000 videos for violating its Community Guidelines, according to figures contained in TikTok's second-quarter Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on Monday, November 9.

The report also highlights enforcement against artificial intelligence-generated content and violations during livestreams.

TikTok reported removing 750,185 videos during the three-month period, with 99.8 per cent taken down before users reported them.

An image of a person using the social media platform, TikTok

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A further 93.8 per cent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

The violations included sexually harmful content, fraud and scams, misinformation, hate speech, harassment, suicide and self-harm material, human trafficking and violence.

AI-Generated content under scrutiny

The report shows that nearly 11,000 videos in Kenya were removed under TikTok's policies governing edited media and artificial intelligence-generated content.

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The platform requires creators to label realistic AI-generated material and has introduced an in-app AI Literacy Hub in Kenya to help users identify synthetic content, understand responsible AI use and learn about safety measures.

However, TikTok did not disclose how many of the nearly 11,000 videos were specifically AI-generated, as opposed to other forms of edited media.

The development comes amid growing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to create misleading images, videos and other material that can be difficult for viewers to distinguish from authentic content.

More than 80,000 TikTok LIVE sessions interrupted

TikTok also interrupted 80,640 LIVE rooms in Kenya during the quarter for violating its platform guidelines.

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These measures included warnings and demonetisation.

The platform says warnings are intended to alert creators when their livestreams may breach monetisation requirements and give them an opportunity to correct violations.

The latest figures represent a decline from the 884,591 videos removed in Kenya during the first quarter of 2026, although the report does not establish whether this reflects improved compliance or changes in the volume and nature of content uploaded.

Report comes as Kenya considers tighter Social Media rules

The enforcement report comes as Kenya considers new obligations for social media companies operating in the country.

The proposed Kenya Information and Communications (Amendment) Bill 2026 seeks to require digital platforms, including TikTok, Meta and X, to report unlawful activities on their services and the remedial action taken to the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The proposal would also introduce a formal framework for registering and monitoring digital platforms serving Kenyan users. It remains a legislative proposal rather than an enacted requirement.

Globally, TikTok removed approximately 188.3 million videos out of more than 42.2 billion uploaded during the second quarter.

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